road.cc Recommends updated with haul of 18 new cycling products

The latest update to road.cc Recommends has gone live with our pick of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in August 2022, adding some exceptional products to the mix.
Here’s what made the grade:
Carrera Subway All Weather Edition Men’s Hybrid Bike
Reilly Fusion 2022
Restrap Race Aero Bar Bag
Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Wheelset
Sony Linkbuds S
Albion ABR1 Pocket Bib Shorts
Riese & Muller Superdelite Mountain Rohloff
Coospo HW807 Heart Rate Monitor Armband
Ortlieb Quick Rack
Santini Karma Kinetic Men’s Bib Shorts
Schwalbe G-One RS tyre
Endura FS260-Pro Aerogel Mitt
Met Trenta 3K Carbon Mips
Vello Bike+
Orro Sportive Sock
Albion ABR1 Bib Shorts
Universal Colours Spectrum Light Men's Short Sleeve Jersey
The Brompton, Engineering for Change
The Reilly Fusion is one of the nicest-looking bikes that we have seen in years. Take a bow Reilly, this frame is finished beautifully. The Fusion uses investment cast tube junctions to create a frame with the most graceful lines. You might even mistake it for carbon.
You still get that excellent titanium ride feel, though, which combined with the geometry means you can ride the Fusion as hard and as fast as you like, in comfort for many, many miles.
Ortlieb's Quick Rack is an affordable and versatile luggage system for bikes with eyelets, and even frames without as long as they're not made out of carbon. The rack is super quick to mount and take off, making it an excellent, temporary option for carrying a decent amount of cargo.
The rack has a maximum load of 20kg and its 10mm diameter tubing is constructed of aluminium. Weightwise, this one comes in at 580g but Ortlieb also offers a light version that weighs 440g.
The Universal Colours Spectrum Light Men's Short Sleeve Jersey - which is a stupidly long name - is made entirely from post-consumer recycled Italian fabrics and is extremely light and breathable – ideal for summer riding. Its performance was excellent during the recent 35°C heatwaves, and though it's easily a match for other jerseys at the same price, that £120 price is still not insignificant.
Some lightweight jerseys can lack a bit of structure, but the material here has just enough stretch to be tight without being restrictive.
