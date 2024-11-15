road.cc x Dealclincher early Black Friday deals — mega discounts on Cycliq cameras, 47% off Campagnolo's Super Record EPS, Specialized, Cannondale and Trek bike discounts & much more

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links included on this page

Now that Black Friday has sprawled out across the entire month of November, it means we can bring you attractive discounts on top cycling stuff all month long. Following on from last week's strong start on the price-slashing front, we've got plenty more for you now from the likes of Tredz, Decathlon, Bikeroom, Go Outdoors and more...

As always we're not just limiting this to retailers we can make a commission off, so if you know of any bike brands, shops or distributors with special offers that are deserving of a mention, please send your suggestions to tech [at] road.cc or drop a comment below.

Now, let's get into the deals...

Save over 30% sitewide at Cycliq

There are plenty of good reasons to cycle with a video camera, and Australian company Cycliq combines a light and camera into one device, offering peace of mind when you're on the bike.

With over 30% off sitewide, you can save on everything - including a massive £245 off the 'Ultimate Black Flyday Bundle,' which has all you need for front and rear coverage: a Fly6 Pro rear light and camera, a Fly12 Sport front light and camera, and all essential mounts, cases, and lens protectors.

Check out the Cycliq deals here

Get up to 41% off bikes at Sigma Sports including Specialized, Cannondale, Trek and more

New bike day! Sigma Sports is offering up to 41% off their range of bikes and frames, including the Specialized Tarmac SL7 Sport 105 road bike for under £2,000 - saving you 38%. For just £800 more, you can upgrade to electronic shifting with the Tarmac SL7 Comp 105 Di2 road bike, now 34% off.

Other savings can be found on Specialized's Tarmac SL8, the Cannondale Lab71 SuperSix Evo, Trek Domane SL 6, Cervélo S5, plus many more.

Find the full range of discounted bikes here

Mavic Cosmic SL 65 Disc Wheelset now less than £1,000

Fancy a set of deep-section carbon fibre wheels? Mavic's Cosmic SL 65 Disc Wheelset is now 30% off from Tredz down to £999.

The Cosmic SL 65 Disc wheels are 65mm deep, weigh 1,750g/pair (820g front, 930g rear) and have 19mm-wide rims (26mm external width). They have Infinity hubs, QRM bearings and Instant Drive 360 freewheel.

Pick up the Mavic Cosmic SL 65 Disc Wheelset for £999

Campagnolo's Super Record EPS 12sp groupset is now £1,798 at Bikeroom... that's 47% off

Known for selling ex-demo team bikes, the Bikeroom also offers a wide selection of new bikes, wheels components and accessories - all with huge savings of up to 75% off.

What caught my eye is Campagnolo's previous generation Super Record EPS 12-speed groupset, which is now £1,798 (down from £3,401), along with 42% off Vittoria Corsa Speed tubular tyres, now £48 (down from £83).

Buy Camapgnolo's Super Record EPS groupset for £1,798

Quadlock Bike Kits down to £34.29 from £48.98

Quadlock's Bike Kits are for those of you out there who want an "excellent kit for mounting your phone like a dedicated GPS unit". That quote came from our man Dave Atkinson's review of the Quad Lock, which he gave a 9/10.

There are kits available for iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel, and Huawei phones, plus a universal fit for other models. With 30% off everything on Quadlock’s website, these Bike Kits are now £34.29, down from £48.98.

Get a Quadlock Bike Kit for £34.29

Chris King gravel wheelset now 50% off - down to £1,500

Chris King is widely known for its high-quality hubs, headsets and bottom brackets. In 2022, the company ventured into wheelsets, bringing with it the high-end price tags we've come to expect..

However, the Chris King GRD23 R45D CL Wheelset is now half price, dropping from a hefty £3,000 to £1,500. These wheels are packed with premium Chris King components and feature an innovative rim material designed to make gravel riding more comfortable without compromising performance.

Check out this Chris King gravel wheelset for £1,500 from Wheelbase

£250 off Van Rysel's Triban RC 520 Microshift road bike

Triban is Decathlon's entry-level range, offering a selection of highly capable bikes. The Triban RC 520 Disc Road Bike impressed us with a 9/10 in its review, and it's now £250 off, available for £599.99.

It offers value that's hard to ignore at a truly entry-level price. Aluminium frame with carbon fork, Microshift groupset, mechanical disc brakes and a comfort-oriented endurance geometry.

Buy now for £599.99, down from £849.99

Savings of up to 60% on cycling products at GO Outdoors

GO Outdoors has some big savings, including 42% off the Saris H3 Direct Drive Smart Trainer, which scored a 9/10 in our road.cc review. It's Saris's top-end direct drive trainer and at £349, down from £599.99, it offers a lot of bang for your buck.

You’ll also find deals on kids bikes, bike lights, cycling shoes, and much more.

Head over to GO Outdoors to see the full range of deals

Take a huge 61% off Kask's Wasabi Helmet

The Kask Wasabi is a quirky model reckoned to be the helmet for all seasons and to some extent all riders – road and gravel being two key audiences. Unlike a traditional helmet, the Wasabi employs panels that can be opened or closed depending on how much airflow you want.

You can get the Wasabi in three sizes - small, medium and large - and it's available in grey, jade or burgundy for just £105 (down from £269) at Merlin

Pick up the Kask Wasabi helmet for £105 from Merlin

Or £64 off the Mojito if that's your preferred tipple

Sigma Sports also has 46 per cent off the Kask Mojito 3 helmet, in certain colours, if you'd rather. Like the Wasabi, it's available in small, medium and large, and there are a whole host of colour options, from the more standard choices to Camo Black, Atlantic Blue and Alpine Green. Groovy.

Lesser savings can be had if you want it in black, white or grey (10 per cent off), but find something a little bit different — the black and red (pictured), which is basically the black version just with a splash of red — and you can save yourself a decent chunk of cash.

Check it out at Sigma Sports from £75

Have you come across any other great cycling deals lately? Let us know in the comments below...