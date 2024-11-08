road.cc Dealclincher takeover: Black Friday has come early with £24 Proviz jackets, 35% off Hunt wheels, amazing deals on BMC and Vitus bikes, 25% off Muc-Off, Shimano 105 Di2 for £800 & more...

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links included on this page

With Black Friday seemingly spanning the whole of November, we've rounded up some of the early cycling deals we've spotted across the web, along with some end-of-season sales. We’ve spotted wheelsets for around £500, cycling jackets for £24, and plenty more deals.

If you know of any bike brands, shops, or distributors with special offers or deserving of a mention, please send your suggestions to tech [at] road.cc.

Now, let's get into the deals...

Hunt wheelsets now up to 35% off

Kicking of the early Black Friday deals is British bike brand Hunt with up to 35% off selected road, gravel and mountain bike wheelsets.

Among the top discounts is the Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset, which received an impressive 9/10 in our review. Now available at £701.35, down from £1,079. If it's a pair of gravel wheels you're after, the Hunt 35 Carbon Gravel Wheelset is now down to £571.36.

Check out the wheels here

Up to 60% off Proviz jackets, starting at £24

Proviz has a whole collection of reflective clothing and accessories which are a great way of staying visible on the bike. You can save up to 60% on reflective jackets, plus an extra 20% off with code PLUS20 bringing the Nightrider Lite Men's Cycling Jacket down to just £24.

Discover Proviz's reflective jackets range here

25% off everything at Muc-Off

No more dirty bike excuses with 25% off everything at Muc-Off, available throughout November.

Muc-Off's hot ticket items may well be its Pressure Washer Bundles with the Ultimate Pressure Washer Bundle packing cleaners, cloths, bike protect solution, and snow foam as well as a bag for the pressure washer coming in at £112.50 - £37.50 down from its £150 recommended retail price.

The regular Pressure Washer Bundle, including Bike Protect, and a couple of litres of cleaner is priced at £97.50, down from £130.

Head over to Muc-Off's website here

Shimano's 105 Di2 groupset is down to £806.10 from £1,730

Shimano’s 105 Di2, their entry-level electronic groupset, is now available for significantly less than its RRP. Using technology from Dura-Ace and Ultegra, you can now grab the 105 Di2 for under £1,000, with discounts of up to 53%.

It’s a 12-speed groupset, available with 50/34 or 52/36 chainsets, and crank lengths ranging from 165mm to 175mm.

Check out the Shimano 105 Di2 groupset, 53% off down to £806.10

Grab Goodyear's Eagle F1 SuperSport R Tubeless tyres for £29.99

Designed for speed and grip, the Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport R is now 54% off at Tredz - £29.99, down from £65.

The tyres are available in 25, 28, and 30mm widths, but only the 25mm option with black sidewalls is discounted.

Buy the Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport R tyres for £29.99 from Tredz

Wahoo Kickr Snap Smart Trainer now £199.99

The Kickr Snap Smart Trainer is the most affordable option in Wahoo's lineup, described by Jack in his review as a "solid, quiet, and realistic deluxe wheel-on trainer".

The Kickr Snap Smart Trainer originally had an RRP of £429.99. Not only has it seen a hefty reduction to £299.99, but it’s now on sale at Tredz for just £199.99 - a 53% drop from what you would have paid a couple of years ago.

Buy the Wahoo Kickr Snap Smart Trainer for £199.99

Get Spatzwear cycling kit for up to 70% off

Best known for their winter and foul weather clothing, Spatzwear is running a spring/summer end-of-season sale, with up to 70% off jerseys, bib shorts, and base layers - great for those warm-weather training camps.

Spatzwear's Convoy Cargo Bib Shorts are now £59.99, down from £199.99, and the Shiftr 3 Seamless Cycling Jersey is £83.99, reduced from £139.99.

See the full Spatzwear end-of-season sale here

BMC's Teammachine ALR One Disc is 52% off at Sigma Sports

Sigma Sports have also started their Black Friday deals early with up to 52% off across a range of bikes and frames, including this BMC Teammachine ALR One Disc.

The Teammachine ALR One Disc features an aluminium frame and SRAM Rival eTap AXS 12-speed wireless groupset, and can be yours for £1,799.

Get the BMC Teammachine ALR One Disc for £1,799

Altura Grid Womens Parka down to £59 from £180

A super versatile jacket, the Altura Grid Womens Parka is waterproof and looks good enough to wear on or off the bike. Ideal as a commuter layer, it's now down to £59 from £180 at Tredz - that's a massive saving.

Get the Altura Grid Womens Parka for £59

23% off Tooo Cycling Rear Camera Light Combo

If you want a decent quality camera for capturing your rides paired with a rear light, then the Tooo Cycling Rear Camera Light Combo may be worth a look. It's currently priced at £115, down from £149.99 as part of Wheelbase's Black Friday offerings, and beyond buying one second-hand, it's about as cheap as you'll get it.

Buy the Tooo Cycling Rear Camera Light Combo for £115

Knog Oi Classic Bell from £11.99

Love them or hate them, bells can be handy in certain circumstances - and if you're looking at commuting through the winter months, then it could be worth getting hold of one. The Knog Oi Classic is currently on offer on Tredz, with prices starting from £11.99 depending on the size and colour.

Grab the Knog Oi Classic from £11.99

Save 33% on a Vitus ZX-1 Ultegra Di2 Road Bike

Described as a "rocket ship" back when we reviewed it in 2021, the Vitus ZX-1 is a speed machine with plenty of fun packed in, too. And, for just £3,199 you can grab a full bike with 12-speed Shimano Ultegra Di2 and a Reynolds AR58/62 DB Carbon wheelset. That's a 33% saving on RRP, and it's actually cheaper than the original full price back in 2021 when we reviewed it.

Check out the Vitus ZX-1 Ultegra Di2 with 33% off

