15 bikes equipped with new Shimano Dura-Ace and Ultegra groupsets, from Canyon, Cube, Fairlight and more

We’re gradually getting details through of complete bikes equipped with Shimano’s new Di2 Ultegra and Dura-Ace groupsets; here are the first ones we've heard about...
If you’re looking for more deets on the groupsets, find all the information on the Dura-Ace groupset over here, then Ultegra is here. You can also check out Liam’s first ride thoughts after testing the groupset in the Pyrenean mountains here.
Canyon
Three models in Canyon’s range will feature the new Dura-Ace groupset.
Ultimate CFR Disc Aero Dura-Ace, £8,599
Endurace CF SLX 9 Disc Dura-Ace Di2, £7,399
Aeroad CFR Disc MvdP, £10,099
“All of the bikes will be fitted with DT Swiss wheels and Canyon cockpits, similar to the current CFR and SLX models,” says Canyon.
www.canyon.com
Fairlight
Fairlight has Ultegra and Dura-Ace versions of its high-end endurance machine that was updated for 2021, the Strael 3.0. Reviewer Stu Kerton gave it a rare 10/10 in his review, which you can read in full here.
Strael 3.0 Dura-Ace, TBC
Strael 3.0 Ultegra Di2, £3,949
Fairlight is expecting stock in November.
fairlightcycles.com
Mason
Mason is equipping three of the models in its range with the new groupsets, and you have the choice between Ultegra and Dura-Ace for each.
Definition Ultegra Di2, £4,095
Definition Dura-Ace Di2, £5,800
Resolution Ultegra Di2, £4,365
Resolution Dura-Ace Di2, £6,070
Aspect Ultegra Di2, £6,195
Aspect Dura-Ace Di2, £7,925
masoncycles.cc
Cube
Remember those blurred out component images on Cube’s updated road race Agree model earlier this month? Well, as you all guessed, that was to hide Shimano’s yet-to-be-released groupsets.
Both the Agree and Cube’s full-on aero bike, the Litening, appear to be available in both Dura-Ace and Ultegra builds, with the prices as:
Litening C:68X SLT Dura-Ace, £8,499
Litening C:68X Race Ultegra, £5,599
Agree C:62 SLT Dura-Ace, £6,999
Agree C:62 Race Ultegra, £3,999
www.cube.eu
Giant and Liv
There are definitely Giant/Liv models with the new groupsets specced on the horizon…
Giant’s Product Manager, David Ward said: “I can confirm that there will be 7 models using the new Ultegra and Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets available in the UK and Ireland across Giant and Liv frame platforms. Images, specs and pricing will be available in the coming weeks.”
Have you seen any more? Let the rest of us know in the comments below.
