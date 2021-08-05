Cube reveals 2022 disc-brake only road bike range with updated Agree frame, plus new gravel and cross bikes

Cube has updated its Agree road race model with aerodynamic improvements, while also expanding its off-road collection with a new top-end model in its carbon Nuroad gravel series as well as a lighter Cross Race C:68X SLT cyclocross bike with clearly a new groupset Cube don't want you to see... yet.

2022 Cube Nuroad C:62 SLT

The German bike brand Cube, originally a mountain bike manufacturer, has fully cemented its place in the road scene with its WorldTour stage-winning Litening C:68X SLT, piloted by the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert pros.

Cube has now announced that all its road bikes will be equipped with disc brakes.

Here are the highlights from the new Cube 2022 Road Bike range:

Agree C:62

The Agree C:62 is Cube’s road aero endurance road bike, aimed at those who want to stay comfortable while riding fast. Cube says that the 2022 version of the aero optimised frame saves 10 watts compared to the previous iteration.

A special storage pouch can be mounted to the frame, hanging beneath the top tube, and Cube claims this allows you to save another watt, while also having some handy extra space to carry nutrition or tools.

The top models within the Agree C:62 range, the SL and SLT, also now have fully integrated cable routing.

Cross Race C:68X SLT Cyclocross Bike

Cube has expanded its existing Cross Race series with a new and lighter carbon frame, the Cross Race C:68X SLT.

> Review: Cube Cross Race Pro

Developed with the riders of the Tormans CX Team, the new frame now has fully integrated cable routing for a clean finish.

We don't have UK prices for the Cube Agree C:62 as yet, but the Nuroad C:62 SLT is £4,499 and Cross Race C:68X SLT is £4,799.

www.cubebikes.co.uk