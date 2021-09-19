Bike at bedtime: take a look at the Vitus Zenium with new Ultegra Di2 for just £2,999.99

The Vitus Zenium disc brake bike is an affordable all-rounder with quality specs. You can get your hands on a carbon road bike with Shimano’s recently released semi-wireless Ultegra Di2 groupset for under the three grand mark.

“Local criteriums, speedy sportives, weekend club runs or your go-to training bike, the Zenium has you covered,” says Vitus. It’s got a performance look about it, but it’ll put you in a comfortable riding position for longer days.

The Zenium Carbon is an evolution of the aluminium Zenium, and is made from T700 UD carbon.

The compact geometry and dropped seat stays are designed to increase comfort, and provide a balanced ride, while the UD carbon fork features a tapered steerer for steering precision and inspiring handling, balancing confidence and control.

A 27.2mm carbon layback seat post should add compliance, and there’s up to 32mm tyre clearance, although 28mm Schwalbe One are specced as standard.

Up front, the cockpit consists of Vitus’ very own 6061 Aluminum aero bar and stem.

The Ultegra model is dusted in a light grey finish and rolls on Prime’s Baroudeur alloy disc wheels which landed a rare 10 out of 10. “Prime’s wheels provide exceptional value with great performance matching a solid build quality that makes these brilliant everyday wheels,” Liam said in his review.

The 19mm internal width is great for wide tyres and its rounded rim profile provides a nice balance of low weight for climbing, stability in windy conditions and a bit of aero performance to help you hold onto speed on the flats.

Weight wise, we’re talking 8.05g for the size medium build.

The Irish brand sells exclusively through Wiggle and Chain Reaction, and there are five models in total with this frame.

The Ultegra Di2 spec being the highest and priced at £2,999.99 and it goes down to £1,099.99 for the Tiagra build.

www.vitusbikes.com