Bike at bedtime: take a look at Felt’s VR Endurance Road Bike

VR stands for variable road and this Felt bike is designed to provide comfort across all sorts of terrain—it’s somewhere between a gravel and road bike.

“Riders all over the world are pushing their equipment further than ever before; they’re getting off the beaten path, exploring new roads and spending more time in the saddle on solo excursions, group adventures, and epic gran fondos, all to satisfy their passion for the ride.”

Felt says it's these riders who inspired the new VR. Road cycling has evolved and so the American brand set about creating its most versatile and capable endurance road bike.

Rider comfort has been maximised across the TeXtreme carbon fibre frame. The rear triangle utilises seat stays that are positioned on either side of the seat tube and the tapered seat tube also helps with the ride quality.

“Along with the utilisation of disc brakes, this allowed our engineers to free up the seat stays from having to handle braking forces, meaning that they have been tuned entirely to work in conjunction with the tapered seat tube profile to ensure maximum compliance at the rear wheel,” Felt explains.

It has an endurance-oriented geometry, supporting you in a more upright riding position for comfort over miles and miles.

There’s tyre clearance for up to 34mm, which really opens up the bike for venturing away from tarmac stretches.

The VR promises all-weather versatility too. Disc brakes provide increased stopping power, enhanced modulation and perform better in the worst conditions.

Sleek hidden rack mounts have also been added, as well as a proprietary mudguard kit that seamlessly integrates with the frame.

Longer cycling adventures are catered for thanks to the mounting point on the top tube for installing a bento box for carrying extra supplies.

The VR Ultegra Di2 build with Reynolds AR29 carbon wheels wrapped in Vittoria’s Rubino Pro IV 30mm tyres comes in at €5,599, that’s ~£4,800.

www.feltbicycles.com