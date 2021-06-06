Bike at bedtime: take a look at Felt’s VR Endurance Road Bike

VR stands for variable road and this Felt bike is designed to provide comfort across all sorts of terrain—it’s somewhere between a gravel and road bike.
“Riders all over the world are pushing their equipment further than ever before; they’re getting off the beaten path, exploring new roads and spending more time in the saddle on solo excursions, group adventures, and epic gran fondos, all to satisfy their passion for the ride.”
Felt says it's these riders who inspired the new VR. Road cycling has evolved and so the American brand set about creating its most versatile and capable endurance road bike.
> 19 of the best 2021 sportive bikes — find a great bike for long, fast endurance rides
Rider comfort has been maximised across the TeXtreme carbon fibre frame. The rear triangle utilises seat stays that are positioned on either side of the seat tube and the tapered seat tube also helps with the ride quality.
“Along with the utilisation of disc brakes, this allowed our engineers to free up the seat stays from having to handle braking forces, meaning that they have been tuned entirely to work in conjunction with the tapered seat tube profile to ensure maximum compliance at the rear wheel,” Felt explains.
It has an endurance-oriented geometry, supporting you in a more upright riding position for comfort over miles and miles.
There’s tyre clearance for up to 34mm, which really opens up the bike for venturing away from tarmac stretches.
The VR promises all-weather versatility too. Disc brakes provide increased stopping power, enhanced modulation and perform better in the worst conditions.
Sleek hidden rack mounts have also been added, as well as a proprietary mudguard kit that seamlessly integrates with the frame.
Longer cycling adventures are catered for thanks to the mounting point on the top tube for installing a bento box for carrying extra supplies.
> Bike at bedtime: Check out Felt’s AR Aero Road
The VR Ultegra Di2 build with Reynolds AR29 carbon wheels wrapped in Vittoria’s Rubino Pro IV 30mm tyres comes in at €5,599, that’s ~£4,800.
www.feltbicycles.com
As these products are all UK/EU made they are exempt from import duties....
I think they're being very generous in obscuring his face and reg. Good on her for challenging though - should go to the police, especially if she...
I was wondering that as well. Not sure what points score. I'm assuming it is Liam Phillips who is stopping him going as well as the last round of...
I think Kung should be ok today, will probably keep some GC points and could be in top twenty. So many riders with an eye on other goals ...
Swans leave no evidence.....
If you can get them, I'd go for the DT Swiss. I have a pair of the GR1800, which are a more gravel-ready version. a little heavier but very similar...
How much of media advertising is paid for by the vehicle and related industry. Perhaps the Gov could introduce ethical advertising rules that limit...
Seems like overkill to me. I dont see it as comparable to the Nike shoes athletics is currently struggling with or the Sharkskin swimming skins...
So, you have experience with face masks. And that makes you an expert how exactly?
With the adjustable strap and angle bracket, it looks like it would be suitable for mounting on seat stays as well as seat posts, shame the review...