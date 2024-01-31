Road cycling for beginners: 10 tips to transform your cycling experience

Cycling is great but starting out can be a bit daunting. I grew up riding bikes but even so I only really began to understand the nuances of road cycling when I joined the cycling club at university - here are our top tips for newbie cyclists who've just caught the best bug in the world!

Learn your bike

This one might sound silly, but your bike has some very useful features, like brakes and gears, which are easy to use but much harder to use effectively.

> 12 essential braking tips — get better control on hills & when stopping

Our first bit of advice is to learn which brake is which, sliding the back wheel isn’t advised but it’s also unlikely to end your ride, sliding your front wheel on the other hand is a surefire way to chew some tarmac. If you can find a quiet stretch of road then a useful skill is to practice emergency stops, after all it’s far better to learn how your bike behaves here than if you ever need to. When it comes to the finer points of braking the key is that they're both there to be used more or less at the same time but the front brake is more for scrubbing off speed while the back brake does the stopping.

Gears are also a very useful feature of modern bikes so make sure you’re using them. Most riders find a cadence of around 90 revolutions per minute the most comfortable so prepare to change gear as you approach climbs and descents and before freewheeling make sure you’re in a gear that is suitable for when you start pedalling again.

> Suffering on the hills? Find out how to get lower gears to make climbing easier

There’s no shortcut to perfecting gear changes but the golden rules of backing off the power before changing, not cross chaining and using all your chainrings and holding momentum whenever possible will get you a long way. Okay, there's some debate about cross-chaining.

You don’t need to spend a fortune on kit and equipment

> Best value bike upgrades

Whatever people and brands might tell you, you don’t need expensive kit to ride a bike and you also don’t need it to be fast!

Look around on some club rides and an absolutely obscene amount of money will have been spent on bikes, kit and equipment, yes it’s all very nice but no you don’t need it to have a good time.

Some of my most enjoyable rides weren’t on this super fancy bike that I ride these days, but my first road bike that was second-hand and cost a few hundred quid off of eBay. If you do want to shell out some cash on your new favourite sport then check out our video on the best value bike upgrades you can make using the link above.

Padded Bib shorts are a game changer and don’t wear underwear under them

> Best cycling bib shorts 2024 – the top picks to keep you comfortable in the saddle

Your undercarriage isn’t going to like riding a bike at first but it will get used to it after a few rides. One thing that it took me a while to invest in was padded bib shorts and trust me they’re an absolute game-changer.

When I started out I was doing a lot of running and so I had plenty of sports gear, the thing is running/fitness leggings and shorts have the seams in all the wrong places and when I switched to padded bib shorts, oh the relief. I was lucky enough that someone told me pretty early on not to wear boxers or underwear underneath them but we still see loads of newbies rocking up double layering - it’s not even up for debate, it’s just so much worse!

> Best baggy cycling shorts 2024 — get comfortable without Lycra

Of course, you might not want to wear lycra and that’s absolutely fine, there’s loads of options such as baggie shorts with a pad in or short liners which have the padding and can be worn under an outer layer of your choice, you can even get cycling specific trousers and jeans from the likes of Vulpine and Rapha.

Learn how to do some of your own maintenance

> Video: Lance Armstrong shows you how to change an inner tube

I think a big thing that comes part and parcel with riding a bike is learning to do at least some of your own maintenance. If you can fix a bike it’s quite likely that you can’t fix a boat or want to join the Royal Navy but that’s alright, bike maintenance is quite a lot easier than a Merlin helicopter and could save you a lot of money in the long run.

Being able to do your own repairs, for example changing a tube in a timely manner, being able to replace brake pads or successfully indexing your gears as the cables stretch are things that there are loads of YouTube videos on and with a bit of patience something most of us are able to grasp.

> Get your gears shifting sweetly: How to tune a rear derailleur

Being able to do these things, and taking the necessary equipment i.e. spare tube, tyre levers, a pump and a multitool gives me peace of mind on rides, I don’t want to get myself stranded or be reliant on other people to get me home.

In a future video we’ll be covering 10 or so must-have products for beginner cyclists so make sure you’re subscribed to the road.cc YouTube channel for that.

Don’t ride with underinflated tyres

> How to choose the best bike tyre pressure — balancing speed, comfort and grip

Under-inflated tyres are a sure fire way to deflate your riding enjoyment, they’ll slow you down, they could be potentially dangerous and you also run the risk of pinching a tube and having to stop to repair it.

Yeah, A track pump is one of the best investments that I’ve made, it has a nice big gauge so I know exactly how much air is in them, it’s much easier than using a hand pump and it means I don’t ride around wondering why I keep flatting.

Find other people to ride with

Riding by yourself is good but riding with mates is great, not only will it give you someone to talk to and share experiences with but you can also travel further and faster as you benefit from drafting.

Not only that but you can also learn off each other, especially if you find a club or other riders that are more experienced. We’ve all made mistakes and most cyclists are only too happy to talk about cycling!

Find some quieter roads and choose what time of the day you ride

Traffic can make or break the success of a ride, it’s the ugly truth of cycling. You might not have the luxury of choice when it comes to choosing when you ride but Sunday mornings can often be quieter on the roads and busy commuter roads on weekday rush hours are probably best avoided when you’re just starting out.

If your aim is to cycle to work or commute then we'd recommend giving your route a trial run at a quieter time so that when it comes to the real deal you not only know how long it's likely to take but also where you're going so that you're not stressed when the roads are busier.

Our advice is to use either local knowledge, advice from other cyclists, or tech such as Strava heatmaps to locate the popular cycling roads and to help avoid getting stuck in traffic jams of frustrated car drivers.

Clipless pedals

> SPD-SL v SPD — which clipless pedal option is for you?

If you don’t want to use clipless pedals immediately then that’s absolutely fine, it can be quite the outlay by the time you’ve purchased new shoes and pedals. In fact you may not want or need to use them at all if they're not going to benefit the type of riding you're doing – do you need them on stop start urban commutes? Probably not. However, if you're putting the miles in they do bring significant benefits to your performance, efficiency and comfort so if you are committed to cycling for the long haul then you may as well get practicing as soon as possible.

We’ve all seen the horror stories of toppling off when you come to a stop and can’t get your foot out but we promise you will get used to it with a bit of practice! We’d recommend practising either on a stationary turbo or soft surface such as grass to begin with, you can also just ride along practising the action until it feels natural so that when the traffic lights do surprise you, you don’t end up in a panic.

Use chain lube

> Best bike chain lubes 2024 — keep your bike's drivetrain happy for increased durability and efficiency

It’s a little-known fact that one of the most annoying noises in the world is a squeaking chain. Not only will it annoy you to high heaven but it is also likely to make your riding buddies hate you and is a sure sign that you’re wearing out your expensive new drivetrain quicker than necessary.

Luckily it’s really easy to avoid! A bottle of chain lube costs just a few quid, will provide almost instant relief and a little goes a long way - one drop per link is all you need. And no, WD40 is not chain lube!

Enjoy it!

A cliche we know but this is by far our most important tip, you’ve just got to find what you enjoy about cycling!

That might be exploring gravel tracks on a bike that’s completely unsuitable, it might be challenging yourself to ride your first 100km, or it might just be riding with a few mates on a Sunday, your job is to find out what bit of cycling you love and to run with it!

Let us know any of your beginner cycling tips in the comments section below and perhaps more importantly any mistakes you’ve made...