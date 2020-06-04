29 of the best SRAM Red eTap AXS bikes from Specialized, Canyon, 3T, Cannondale and more

You’ve read all the exciting details about SRAM’s completely updated Red eTap AXS 12-speed groupset and its reconfigured gear ratios, and now you want to get your hands on it right? So here’s a list of several road bike brands that will be offering existing models equipped with the new groupset following the launch - we’ll update this list as more new bikes are released in the coming months.

Updated June 1, 2020 Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to bikes equipped with SRAM's Red AXS electronic wireless 12-speed groupset. In this updated version of our guide to SRAM Red AXS equipped bikes we've added the Specialized S-Works Diverge 2021. More about road.cc buyer's guides.

29 bikes with SRAM Red eTap

Focus

Fitting Red eTap AXS to the top-of-the-line aero bike is a common strategy among bike makers for 2020 as you'll see throughout this guide. Focus' Izalco Max Disc is an all-round road bike with plenty of aero touches rather than an all-out air-slicer, but with DT Swiss ARC 1450 DICUT wheels it's still no slouch.

Cube

The flagship of Cube's 2020 range is this go-faster aero bikew ith Red eTap AXS. Cube claims a reduction in drag of 30% over previous versions and helps it along with DT Swiss ARC 1100 DICUT Carbon 62 wheels.

Trek

Trek has two complete bikes with the new groupset, but it’s also offering the Madone SLR, Emonda SLR, Domane SLR and Speed Concept through its Project One customisation platform.

The speediest bike in Trek's range, the Madone also has the neat trick of employing the IsoSpeed decoupler from the Domane to smooth out beaten up roads.

This is basically the same bike that Richie Porte used to win a stage of the Tour Down Under at the beginning of 2019. Not a bad start to his season and a good start too for the new groupset.

Here's Cannondale's SystemSix aero disc-equipped race bike. What a looker with this champagne paint finish! Rolling on Cannondale’s very own HollowGram KNOT wheels with a SRAM XDR driver, and combining a 48/35t crankset with a 10-28t cassette.

Orbea

The Basque company has two AXS-equipped bikes in its range, one with conventional frame shapes and the other with aero.

Orbea’s all-round Orca, the lightest bike it currently offers, will be equipped with the new Red eTap AXS groupset comprising a choice of 48/35 or 46/33 chainsets and the 10-28t cassette.

The Orca Aero was a hugely impressive bike when we tested it last year and it gets the latest SRAM groupset, combining a 48/35t chainset with 10-28t cassette and rolling on DT Swiss DT ARC 1400 DICUT wheels with Hutchinson Fusion 5 25mm tyres.

3T

The Italian company is adding three bike complete bikes to its 2019 range, with its Strada road bike and Exploro aero gravel bike getting the new Red eTap AXS treatment.

The most radical and divisive new bike launched in as long as I can remember, this is a bike that will surely benefit from the wider range and closer ratios delivered by the new SRAM eTap Red AXS groupset. This is a bike I would be interested in riding to really see how the new groupset performs in a 1x configuration.

The 2x version of the Strada, like the original Strada but with added front mech provision.

The aero gravel bike designed to meet the demands of the fastest gravel riders, interestingly 3T has chosen to spec the bike with a 2x Red eTap AXS groupset and not produced a mullet bike combining an Eagle AXS rear mech and cassette.

Scott

Scott's go-faster flagship gets Red AXS and Zipp wheels.

Canyon

There’s a healthy range of bikes from Canyon with the new groupset, including the race-ready Ultimate and Aeroad as well as the comfort-focused Endurace.

BMC

The latest incarnation of BMC's air-slicing superbike gets the AXS treatment and Enve's SES 5.6 Disc wheels for a stunning package with an equally stunning price tage.

Its Micro Travel Technology seatstays give BMC's flagship gravel bike 10mm of bump absorption out back and it's propelled by a hybrid drivetrain that's mostly Red AXS, but uses SRAM's Eagle AXS cassette and rear derailleur from the mountain bike component range to give a wide gear range with single-chainring simplicity. With WTB 42mm tyres, anything that defeats this bad boy is going to need a mountain bike.

Wilier

To celebrate the launch of SRAM’s latest groupset, Italian company Wilier has unveiled a special new paint job for its range-topping Cento10Pro. According to the press release, the “frame's unique paintwork shimmers with reflections and colours when viewed from different angles and viewpoints.” Wilier is charging an extra $500 over standard colours though but does include the Alabarda one-piece handlebar in the same colour.

Mason

UK brand Mason Cycles has just sent us photos of its aluminium Definition built up with the new SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset.

Specialized

Model year 2021 bikes are starting to appear in the shops and the first with Red AXS is this updated version of Specialized Diverge gravel bike, which continues the evolution of gravel bikes in a direction that's distinctly 'mountain bike with drop handlebars' — but in a very good way.

The S-Works Diverge gloms together Red AXS controls and an XX1 Eagle AXS rear derailleur and 10-50 cassette for a massive gear range from a single chainring. away from the transmission the new incarnation of the Diverge platform gets a Future Shock 2.0 bump absorber in the steerer, revised geometry for better off-road handling and frame clearance for 47mm 700C tyres or 55mm 650Bs.

Specialized is immediately offering its Tarmac SL6 Disc - which we reviewed last year and found to offer scintillating performance - with the new 12-speed Red eTap AXS groupset. Specialized will pair the 48/35t chainset with the widest range 10-33t cassette, with the integrated power meter and it’s rolling on Roval CLX 50 Disc wheels with Turbo Cotton tyres.

If you want pure speed, you want the Venge Disc, though you do pay handsomely for it because that’s one hefty price. It features the same 48/35t chainset with an integrated power meter and wide-range 10-33t cassette as the Tarmac and to eke out more speed, it’s spinning along on Roval CLX 64 wheels with CeramicSpeed bearings.

Cervelo

Designed for flying up climbs and powering along at the front of the peloton, the R5 is Cervelo's stiffest frame.

Here's the latest version of Cervelo's iconic aero bike—arguably the category's type specimen—with the Red eTap AXS groupset and deep-rim DT Swiss ARC 1450 62 Disc wheels.

Rose

Despite being the cheapest—maybe we should say 'least expensive'—bike equipped with RED eTap AXS that you can buy, the Rose X-Lite 6 has a claimed weight of just 6.2kg, well under the UCI's minimum of 6.8kg. Unlike most of the bikes here it has rim brakes rather than discs which helps keep the weight down. Rose says the X-Lite 6 Disc with otherwise almost identical spec weighs 6.7kg.

Giant

The world's biggest bike maker has three models with Red eTap AXS, covering all the road cycling bases with the Defy endurance platform, TCR race bike and Propel aero bike.

Parlee

Using the bike builder at Bespoke we put together this version of Parlee's monocoque aero bike with the Red AXS groupset, Zipp 404 NSW wheels and Parlee carbon seatpost, bars and RZ7 stem.

Pinarello

No overview of top-end bikes uwing a new top-end groupset would be complete without the latest version of Pinarello's storied Dogma.

