There are ever more short saddles on the market designed for those who like to spend time in an aggressive ride position, and here are some of the best of them.
A Selle Italia Flite saddle that’s a fairly normal length measures 275mm from nose to tail, a Fabric Scoop Race Flat saddle is 282mm and a Fizik Arione Classic is a mighty 302mm long. Short saddles tend to be about 255mm or less because the front of the nose has been eliminated.
Short saddles have been popular in time trials and triathlon for many years with riders trying to reduce the pressure on soft tissue when in an aero ride position – there was a time when pro riders (or their mechanics) would take out a saw and chop the nose off a sponsor's saddle in order to get it down to the length they wanted for a TT – and they’ve crossed over into more general road use recently.
Some people also like short saddles because of their increased clearance for the quads and hamstrings – there’s less saddle to get in the way, essentially.
Of course, if there’s one thing we know about saddles it’s that what’s right for one person can be agony for another, so we’d always advise you to try before you buy.
Check out 19 of the best saddles to improve comfort
Selle San Marco Shortfit Supercomfort Racing — £123.99 - £130.49
Short saddles are quite the thing right now. They originated in triathlon where a more forward position can be advantageous, and they're becoming increasingly common on road bikes too. The Selle San Marco Shortfit Supercomfort Racing saddle is a good one. It's well made and comfortable, with a wide pressure-relieving channel and plenty of padding.
Who's it for? Well. According to Selle San Marco, you might want one if you're riding for under two hours, because 'the sustaining subcutaneous tissues don't have to adapt to prolonged pressure', and you might also want one for more than five- or six-hour rides because of 'the time that the subcutaneous areas are subject to pressure'. So does that mean that it's not ideal for a three- or four-hour ride?
Read our review of the Selle San Marco Shortfit Supercomfort Racing
Find a Selle San Marco dealer
ISM PN 3.1 — £116.99 - £133.99
Like all of ISM’s designs, the new PN 3.1 has a nose that comprises two separate arms (weird image, but that’s what they’re called!), hence the distinctive look. The saddle is “designed to remove pressure from soft tissue, ensuring maximum blood flow, no genital numbness, and a healthier, more enjoyable ride”.
The PN 3.1 is 255mm long, 120mm wide across the rear section, and the rails are chromo steel.
Read more about the ISM PN 3.1 here
Find an ISM dealer here
Take a look at our guide to fitting and setting up your saddle.
Prologo Dimension Nack — £160
Prologo’s Dimension Nack has a nose that’s about 3-3.5cm shorter than on a traditionally shaped saddle, and a total length of 245mm.
When Stu Kerton reviewed this saddle for road.cc he said, “The short nose does make it feel like you are perching on the front of the saddle, but when really crouched in the drops and hammering along it feels great. It was definitely noticeable that the Prologo has less up front, which gives more freedom of movement.”
“It's not just performance riding where the Dimension works, though. Sit up a bit and relax and you'll find that the shape of the saddle and the padding offer a decent balance of comfort and support.”
The Dimension also comes in a steel-railed version which is a little heavier but £80 cheaper at £119.99.
Read our review of the Prologo Dimension Nack saddle
Find a Prologo dealer here
Selle Italia Novus Boost Kit Carbonio Superflow — £158.99
Selle Italia’s Novus Boost Kit Carbonio Superflow might have a long name but the saddle itself is short at 256mm. Our reviewer George Hill felt that this reduction in length allowed him to get lower than usual over the handlebar without it having any impact on comfort in more conventional riding positions.
The left and right sides of the nose are split and George found that this helped him adopt several different positions on the saddle without any issues.
The ‘Superflow’ part of the name indicates that this saddle has an oversized cutout which reduces pressure on the perineum. More comfort is provided by multi-density padding throughout.
This model has Selle Italia’s CarboKeramic rails but there are considerably cheaper versions. The Novus Boost Superflow Ti316 comes with titanium rails and costs £114.99, while the Novus Boost TM Superflow with manganese steel rails is £71.20.
Read our review here
Find a Selle Italia dealer here
Read more: 10 of the best high-performance saddles
Specialized Power Expert — £80 - £105.00
Specialized offers a range of shorty Power saddles designed for both men and women, opening with the Expert (other colours are available). As well as a short nose, it comes with a wide cutaway centre to remove pressure from sensitive areas.
The Power Expert is 240mm long and comes in three different widths: 143mm, 155mm and 168mm.
The shell is made from reinforced carbon-fibre, the padding is medium-density foam and the rails are hollow titanium
The range goes all the way up to the £175 Power Arc Pro with a claimed weight of just 193g in a 143mm width.
Find out more about the Specialized Power Expert here
Find a Specialized dealer here
See what saddles top riders were using at last year’s Tour de France
Selle San Marco Shortfit Racing Saddle — £104.35
Selle San Marco has taken its road-specific Racing, Dynamic, and Carbon FX saddles and cut them down in size, the resulting Shortfit Racing being 250mm long.
Moving to an aggressive ride position is noticeably easier than with a longer saddle and a cutout that runs the length of the Shortfit Racing really helps with relieving pressure on the perineum. The varying foam densities across the saddle offer just the right amount of support.
The upper is made from a durable 'Microfeel' material which is hardwearing and grippy enough to keep you in position, while the shell is a carbon-reinforced nylon material. This keeps the saddle stiff and allows for good power transfer without too much flex.
Read our review of the Selle San Marco Shortfit Racing saddle
Find a San Marco retailer here
Find out about 9 ways to make your bike more comfortable
Selle San Marco ShortFit-C Racing Saddle — £71.25
Although this saddle has a similar name to the one above, they’re made from different materials, the ShortFit-C coming with a nylon shell (as opposed to carbon-reinforced nylon) and different padding. Although they’re the same length, 250mm, this one weighs a little more: 206g versus 180g.
Selle San Marco designs this saddle for riders who like a more aggressive, fixed position, but our reviewer Jack Sexty said he’d consider it for touring and audax riding too because it's comfy yet firm. The cover provides loads of grip while the Xsilite rails are sturdy and solid.
This is a lovely pressure-relieving saddle that provides all-day comfort on the road.
Read our review of Selle San Marco’s ShortFit-C Racing saddle
About road.cc Buyer's Guides
The aim of road.cc buyer's guides is to give you the most, authoritative, objective and up-to-date buying advice. We continuously update and republish our guides, checking prices, availability and looking for the best deals.
Our guides include links to websites where you can buy the featured products. Like most sites we make a small amount of money if you buy something after clicking on one of those links. We want you to be happy with what you buy, so we only include a product in a if we think it's one of the best of its kind.
As far as possible that means recommending equipment that we have actually reviewed, but we also include products that are popular, highly-regarded benchmarks in their categories.
Here's some more information on how road.cc makes money.
You can also find further guides on our sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.
Road.cc buyer's guides are maintained and updated by John Stevenson. Email John with comments, corrections or queries.
Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.
9 comments
Does noone make a short nose saddle for less than £100? Clearly less is more!
I have an ISM saddle on my tri bike. Does what it says on the tin in terms of reducing pressure especially when in the aero position BUT the nose is really wide and you will get the worst blisters and rash from the wide nose until you have callouses between your legs. My LBS recommended making the nose narrower by using cable ties to pull the segments together. That helped.
Try before you buy.
Agree, ISMs are really cool. But for me they (Adamo Road & Typhoon) work the other way round: the wider the split nose/arms, the better.
Yes. £65 or £80 (£140 for carbon rails).
https://fabric.cc/products/saddles/tri-race-flat-134mm-saddle/
Apologies for being 8 months late!
I've been using one for a while now (PN 3.0) and love it. If you feel the nose is too wide, then you are probably sitting on it wrong. The saddles are noseless, so you don't sit on your perinium like you would on a normal saddle. If it felt to wide you probably didn't have it far enough back and you were trying to sit on your perinium. you need to be much more forward on the saddle
They are a little uncomfy for the first few rides as you get used to the new area of pressure
There's a good set up video here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGqyeTSFMvE
The most comfortable saddle I have found is the Selle SMP Drakon...
The ISM website itself says if you feel like their saddles are too wide, you're sitting too far back on it. You're supposed to sit on your rail bones, google where they are.
I always thought the saddles were cut short so that they could be positioned further forward without breaking UCI rules, nothing to do with enhancing comfort in any particular position
I mostly ride road, but occasionally do TT's and triathlons, and found that the saddles I liked for one I tended to hate for the other. The last couple years I found myself drawn to TT saddles (tried ISM and Fabric models) more often, since the short nose felt better when in a more aggressive position. But during long climbs in the saddle or just more relaxed rides they could be painful for me.
Was intrigued by the newer stub-nose saddles, but didn't want to drop $100+ to try one, and there aren't many stores near me with a "try before buy" program with saddles (the ones that do focus on commuting and touring, so don't even carry the ones I was looking at). I try to avoid Amazon anymore, but I found a decent solution there - cheap Chinese copies of the Pro Stealth and Specialized Power saddles. Got the Stealth clone, as they only had one width option for both and the Power clone was the narrow version. Plus, a coworker of mine has an actual Stealth saddle and said it's the most comfortable saddle he's ever had.
The clone is obviously cheaper, more flexible and more padding, but the dimensions are nearly identical. Took me several rides to get it dialed in, but I'm nearly 500 miles in with it and I love it! Wide enough at the back to support me when I'm more upright, but little-to-no soft-tissue pressure when pretending I'm aero. I'm not optimitstic about durability, but for $20 I'll be happy to get a year out of it, and then I'll be looking for the actual Pro version with confidence that it'll work for me and be worth the cost. Hoping they come out with the wider version of the Power clone so I can try that one out as well, but even if not I'm pretty dang happy with this one.