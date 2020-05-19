Prologo Dimension 143 CPC Tirox saddle

The Prologo Dimension 143 CPC Tirox is a saddle for people who know exactly where they want to sit and want to be kept there. It's short, fairly wide and surprisingly comfortable, delivering an excellent, unobtrusive ride feel without fuss or gimmicks.

Before we go further, the usual caveat about saddle reviews applies. Your arse and my arse are different (yours is almost certainly smaller than mine for a start). What suits me might not suit you. But I'll try to give you an idea of the feel and fit of the Prologo Dimension 143 CPC Tirox so you can tell whether it's likely to work for you.

At 245mm long, the Dimension 143 CPC Tirox is significantly shorter than your typical performance saddle, so it won't suit riders who like to slide backwards and forwards a lot; there's basically nowhere to slide to. That's standard for short saddles, though, and the good news is that the position that the Dimension provides is really very comfortable indeed.

As well as limiting your freedom to move around by its shape, this version of the Dimension saddle is topped with sections of Prologo's Connect Power Control (CPC) material. Prologo claims CPC provides 'vibration absorbing, grip and position stability' and a whole lot more, but it's obvious when you use a CPC saddle that the main thing it does is grab you by the Lycra and keep you in place.

That's a comfortable place to be thanks to the hull shape, which Prologo describes as 'semi-round'. That means, viewed from the front it's intermediate in shape between Prologo's, er, round saddles such as the Scratch 2 and flat saddles like the Zero II. Seen from the side, the Dimension 143 CPC has a very gentle dip.

The 143 in the name refers to the width of 143mm. On paper that's quite wide for a performance saddle, but in practice it felt just right for me.

All the Dimension saddles sport a central cutaway to relieve pressure on the perineum and genital areas. Sometimes you can feel the edges of a saddle cutaway or pressure-relieving channel, but that's not the case here. It just does its job and helps keep you comfortable, which is very welcome on a saddle that keeps you in place as firmly as this one.

It helps that the padding of the Dimension 143 CPC Tirox is quite firm, so you don't sink very far into it.

There's more to the Prologo Dimension 143 CPC Tirox than just keeping you planted. The CPC panels give you something to push against when making a hard effort which makes this a very suitable saddle for all sorts of high-intensity riding. Dig in hard on a climb and the Dimension gives a bit of resistance that really helps.

Prologo offers no fewer than eight different groups of Dimension saddles in various finishes and types, and with different amounts of padding, and you then have the choice of different rail materials in many models. If the claimed 190g of the Dimension 143 CPC Tirox (it's actually 201g) is too hefty for you, there's a version with Prologo's Nack carbon fibre rails that's 30g lighter. Want a bit more cushioning? Check out the Dimension NDR CPC with 3mm deeper padding. And so it goes on – it's a dizzyingly extensive range.

That range includes the Dimension Nack, which Stu really liked despite its £200 price tag, but there's an awful lot of competition out there in the stubby saddle field.

The Fizik Tempo Argo R5 is quite a bit cheaper at £90 RRP but a little heavier at 245g, while the Selle San Marco ShortFit-C is a similar price and weight. Both those saddles lack the griptastic CPC patches, though, and that's a Prologo feature you should definitely take into account.

Verdict

Excellent short-nosed saddle with clever cover sections that keep you in place

