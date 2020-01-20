What do you get if you pay £100 or more for a helmet? As this selection of high-performance lids shows, you get a hard-to-achieve combination of low weight, ventilation, comfort and, in the latest models, aerodynamics.
You can get a fairly decent helmet for £30, but if you want a helmet that’s so light and comfortable you’ll forget it’s there, or you want the latest aerodynamic designs, then you’ll have to pay a bit more. What do you get for your money?
Weight
The lightest modern helmets come in around 200g which is light enough that you really do barely notice they’re there. Achieving very low weights while still meeting standards isn’t easy, though, and involves the use of high-tech materials and very careful design. Specialized’s 185g Prevail S-Works, for example, is internally reinforced with an aramid skeleton. Other super-light helmets have minimal, pared-down adjustment systems, necessitating the use of light but strong plastics, and featherweight webbing straps, none of which comes cheap.
Ventilation
The materials that allow a helmet to be light also allow better ventilation because they make it possible to increase the size of the vents and internal channels. Quite simply, there’s less helmet there, so there’s more room for air to flow.
In some helmets the cradle that fits around your head lifts the body of the helmet away from your scalp, further improving ventilation. That has been an important feature of the latest generation of aerodynamic helmets.
Comfort
The days of foam pads resting on your head and making it sweaty are long gone. Many modern performance helmets have cradles that lightly wrap your whole head, spreading the already-low weight over a large area and leaving plenty of bare scalp for sweat.
Helmet shapes have improved too, and the almost-universal use of some sort of dial adjuster to fine-tune the fit means these helmets can be easily tweaked; a lot less hassle than picking the right thickness of pads out of the box.
Aerodynamics
As in almost every other aspect of cycling, aerodynamics is the latest big thing. Aero road bikes and aero wheels have been joined by helmets claimed to be wind-tunnel-tested to provide an aero advantage.
It started with simple plastic shells to cover the vents for situations like a finishing sprint where every fraction of a second counts, followed by helmets with fewer vents and smooth outer shells. Not having a wind tunnel, we can’t verify the aero claims, but this crop of helmets does have the advantage of being warmer in winter. The previous generation of high-end helmets are so airy your gets distinctly chilly without a skull cap.
Lazer Genesis 2020 — £169.99
Lazer's Genesis has evolved from a mid-range helmet into a lightweight, breathable lid that performs well on hot days and during races. The ventilation is among the best that we've tried and it works brilliantly when climbing at threshold. The fit is very comfortable and the Rollsys retention system works well to spread pressure. The price is the only slight issue.
Lazer's latest version of the Genesis helmet sees it go on a diet, losing 65g and quite a bit of material too. Vents have increased in size and number, from 19 up to 22, but the Rollsys retention system is unchanged and still works very well. While we're impressed by the low weight – it's the lightest ever Lazer helmet – we'd pick the heavier Mips-equipped version (£189.99) for the increased crash protection.
To be clear: this is a new Lazer Genesis that's lighter than both the original Genesis of a few years ago and Lazer's previous top-end helmet, the Z1 (see below). There are still quite a few original Genesis helmets available via the likes of Amazon, so if you want the latest version, make sure that's what you're ordering. If it's under £100 it's almost certainly not the new model.
Read our review of the Lazer Genesis
Abus AirBreaker — £154.95
The Abus AirBreaker is an excellent helmet that provides loads of ventilation in a lightweight and low profile package.
The AirBreaker's overall shape is the same as that of Abus's GameChanger aero lid. Aero helmets tend to be heavier than most others and ventilation is usually compromised, hence the introduction of the AirBreaker. Our medium sized test model hit the scales at just 214g and it has a similar level of ventilation to the Abus Aventor.
The AirBreaker's venting is its best feature. It's an in-mould design (meaning that the outer shell is permanently connected to the expanded polystyrene inner) with what Abus calls ActiCage structural reinforcement – essentially a plastic framework within the EPS, the idea being that you can have big vents without the helmet's safety being compromised. Many other brands do something similar.
Read our review of the Abus AirBreaker
LEM Gavia — £99.99
The LEM Gavia helmet offers safety, comfort and style. Its ventilation is excellent and a decent range of colours means you've got a good chance of getting one to match your bike/kit. The only potential drawback is its lower than average profile, which might interfere with certain sunglasses.
LEM might be new on the cycle helmet scene, but it's not new to head protection: for 30 years it has been developing and producing helmets for motorsports. It's now focusing on cycling and is offering seven different helmets, in 50 colours, covering road, mountain biking, commuting and kids. If you like to match your kit with your bike you're in with a good chance here: the Gavia is available in seven different colours, each in small, medium and large.
Read our review of the LEM Gavia
Catlike Kilauea — £115.99 - £175.99
The new Catlike Kilauea is a brilliant helmet for those who spend a lot of time riding in the heat as the ventilation is amazing, and thanks to top notch comfort levels – plus the fact that it weighs next to nothing – means you'll barely know you are wearing it. Remove the irritating pads above the ear first, though.
Our medium model here weighs just 252g, and to be honest it feels even lighter than that in your hands, or even on your head. That certainly helps the comfort levels.
Adding to that is the shape of the Kilauea, which is quite elongated rather than a purely round style like many other helmets on the market. With a larger radius for the back of the head than for the front, it was a very good fit for me. It felt like the actual helmet was right for me rather than relying on the cradle to deal with any adjustment.
Read our review of the Catlike Kilauea
Lazer Z1 MIPS — £139.63 - £174.99
The Laser Z1 MIPS helmet brings together the already impressive strengths of the original Z1 and adds the extra protection promise of the MIPS – Multi-directional Impact Protection System – layer.
The original Z1 offered impressive comfort thanks to the innovative closure system, with the dial on the top of the helmet tightening the system around the entire head. The system holds it in place well even when you're particularly sweaty, and whatever your head shape. The MIPS has been integrated really well so it doesn't impact this.
Ventilation is also a real strength, with the MIPS layer having negligible impact compared with the original. You can still feel the wind blowing through your hair as you ride, with just a slight reduction that you only really notice if you wear the MIPS and original version on consecutive rides.
Read our review of the Lazer Z1 MIPS
Ekoi Legende — £98.58
The Ekoi Legende's appearance evokes 1970s 'hairnet' crash hats but it has the modern details you would expect from a current high-quality helmet. It's pretty light and ventilation is excellent, though it's not cheap.
One of the Legende's big benefits is excellent ventilation. TYou can feel a stream of air blowing across the top of your head, removing excess heat perfectly. It comes with 9mm and 3mm pads, and a netted version to keep out bugs.
Definitely intended to be a premium helmet, the Legende even comes in its own little leather bag, and has your name stamped on the back.
Read our review of the Ekoi Legende
Giro Aether MIPS — £164.95
Giro's Aether is a fabulous helmet that offers an excellent level of ventilation, plenty of comfort and new MIPS Spherical technology.
The MIPS Spherical tech is its most important feature. MIPS stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System. According to the company behind it, MIPS is "scientifically proven to reduce rotational motion by absorbing and redirecting rotational energies and forces transferred to the brain from angled impacts to the head."
MIPS usually comes in the shape of an internal liner – a polycarbonate plastic layer that sits between your head and the expanded polystyrene (EPS). Here, though, rather than being added after the event, the MIPS Spherical technology is an integral part of the Aether's construction.
Read our review of the Giro Aether MIPS
Bell Stratus MIPS — £80.99 - £129.99
The Bell Stratus MIPS Helmet is quality, comfortable with a great fit, and comes in a wide range of colours. The Stratus MIPS is Bell's latest second-rung helmet, below the Zephyr, and shares many of its features, the main differences being a single polycarbonate shell instead of the dual-density laminate and a significant saving. If you can't stretch to the Zephyr, look here.
Read our review of the Bell Stratus MIPS
MET Trenta 3K Carbon — £148.49
The Met Trenta 3K Carbon helmet is lightweight, it feels cool in use and, if you accept Met's claims, it offers an aero advantage over a traditional lid, but you're going to have to dig deep for this one.
Our medium sized Met Trenta 3K Carbon helmet was 220g on our scales. The weight saving over most other helmets will have a negligible effect on your speed but you might find it more comfortable than one that's even 50g heavier.
Met has keptr the weight down by using EPS (expanded polystyrene) foam that's 20% less dense than normal, it says, without affecting the helmet's capacity to absorb energy in the case of impact. How come? It's down to the elastic modulus of the carbon cage that's embedded into it, says Met. You can see the black woven carbon beneath the white in-moulded polycarbonate shell. Met insists that this carbon is structural rather than cosmetic. It's the addition of the carbon, which you don't get on the standard Trenta, that allows the use of the lighter EPS.
Read our review of the Met Trenta 3K Carbon helmet
Met Strale — £39.99 - £79.99
Weight: 241g
Met's Strale helmet strikes a balance between aerodynamics, cooling and comfort that makes you wonder whether you really need to spend any more on a polystyrene lid.
The Strale is half the price of the Met Manta Aero, below, but offers nearly the same performance. No doubt there'll be some data out there to say it doesn't save as many watts at a given speed, but for the majority of your riding that probably doesn't matter.
With eight vents up front, the Strale has a lot fewer than most traditional helmets but you certainly don't overheat when you're wearing it. A few weeks ago the temperature in this part of the country was nudging 30°C and I spent the week riding in the Met without issue.
Read our review of the Met Strale
Met Manta aero — £115.00
Weight: 215g
Aerodynamics are important in a bike race and we're seeing the pros concentrating on cheating the wind from every direction, head to toe. 'The fastest closed aero helmet' claims Met about its brand new Manta; a big claim but this helmet is about more than just going fast.
Met claims the Manta saves 10 watts at 50km/h compared to its rivals and although that is hard to test in the real world even half of that isn't to be sniffed at for free. That'll be at an optimal position too, most likely the handlebar-staring, stem-chomping head angle employed by the world's best sprinters but hey, when you're really going for it in the drops the Manta does actually make you feel quick – nothing wrong with a placebo effect.
Bargain hunters with small heads can grab a Manta for just £64.99.
Read our review of the Met Manta
BBB Tithon — £66.34
Weight: 280g
If you want top aero performance for that final burst to the line at the end of a race, coupled with reasonable ventilation, the BBB Tithon is a great option.
Let's start with that ventilation, which you'd be right in thinking isn't spectacular. Of course it isn't: there are only two holes at the front and three at the rear. However, the way they work in practice by pulling air through from a high pressure to low pressure area means you do still get a surprisingly good level of airflow in spite of appearances.
t's one of those helmets where, if all you're interested in is saving the odd watt here or there at the end of a race, then it's going to appeal; if not, then it's likely you'd be better suited to one with more ventilation.
Read our review of the BBB Tithon
Cannondale Cypher Aero — £62.99 - £79.99
Weight: 285g
Cannondale's Cypher Aero is essentially its Cypher race helmet with an aero shell. It's a sleek and well-ventilated design that is light – and now aerodynamic too. Cannondale has stuck with its traditional look, a plus point in my book, rather than following the current trend of weird and wonderful aero designs.
Weighing in at just 240g without the aero shell, its light weight is probably the first thing you notice. Cannondale has used its 'Peak Protection technology', with dual-density EPS foam reducing weight while keeping rigidity high. Combine that with the wide distribution of internal padding, and it's easy to forget you have it on. Even with the shell on, 285g isn't exactly heavy.
Read our review of the Cannondale Cypher Aero
Kask Mojito — £49.99 - £58.99
Weight: 251g
Italian helmet-maker Kask has a gem of a helmet in the Mojito, a lightweight and relatively inexpensive design that fits brilliantly – to my head anyway.
Thanks in part to its sponsorship with Team Sky, Kask is now widely recognised as a leader in the lid market. The Mojito is now its mid-range helmet after being used by the pro team up until 2014, so still carries a lot of the ventilation tech and lightweight construction you'd hope for from a pro-level model.
Read our review of the Kask Mojito
Bell Zephyr MIPS — £125.99
Weight: 288g
The Bell Zephyr MIPS helmet might be one of the more expensive options out there but it's well ventilated, fairly low profile, and it boasts an excellent new MIPS-integrated fit system.
Just to get you up to speed on MIPS – or Multi-directional Impact Protection System for long – it's 'a revolutionary technology that lets the helmet slide relative to the brain, adding more protection against rotational violence to the brain caused by angled impacts', according to the team behind it.
Read our review of the Bell Zephyr MIPS
Catlike Mixino — £90.99 - £119.99
Weight: 227g
Without a doubt, the most recognisable helmet in the professional peloton. With its distinctive Gaudi-esque vents and slightly bulbous shape, the Catlike Mixino looks like an object made by nature. It's superbly ventilated, fits well and few helmets weigh less.
The reason the helmet has this unique shape is thanks to its aramid skeleton, which sits underneath the 'foam' of the helmet. It's reinforced with graphene to enable it to have a significant number of vents (39 in total) and a very light weight (227g) without impacting on safety in the event of a crash.
Read our review of the Catlike Mixino
Kask Rapido — £51.00 - £59.99
Weight: 215g
The Kask Rapido is a rather excellent helmet.
The understated looks, fantastic ventilation and low price make this a really good deal. They are robust and come in a variety of colours, which due to a full plastic shell, wipe clean.
The low profile suits many head shapes and the retention system provides a very wide range of adjustment.
POC Octal — £90.00 - £180.00
Weight: 204g
So the first thing to say about this lid is that it'll turn heads. It polarises opinion.
It's a very well vented helmet that is backed up with a nice fit and impressive lightness.
Dave had it on test and said "you're either going to like this helmet's appearance or you're not; I'm not going to try and convince you otherwise. What I would say is that you should withhold your opinion until you've actually seen the helmet with your own eyes rather than just the photo up top".
Read our review of the POC Octal
Lazer Z1 — £88.99 - £159.99
Weight: 238g
The element of the Lazer Z1 that stands out most is that it has been designed with ventilation in mind, with 30 vents throughout the body. The airflow is about as good as you will find and certainly among the best we have used. It has great word-of-mouth too; this is one of the best liked helmets around for its ventilation and fit.
The strong fit is achieved through Lazer's Rollsys system, which maintains pressure around the entire head rather than placing it on the rear like most other helmet adjustment systems. This means there are no hot spots of pressure, making it comfortable to wear for long periods of time. In terms of fitting the helmet, it is effortless as it just has a wheel on the top of the helmet that you twist to either tighten or loosen.
The Z1 also comes with an aeroshell, which covers the top to improve the aerodynamics or keep you warm in cold weather, depending on how you look at it.
Read our review of the Lazer Z1
Bontrager Ballista MIPS — £125
Weight: 266g
The Bontrager Ballista is an aero road helmet with very good ventilation that keeps your head cool and comfortable as you ride.
Bontrager says the Ballista has less drag than any other aero road helmet out there. The company says that the Ballista outperforms the Specialized Evade, Louis Garneau Course and Giro Air Attack, according to measurements in the wind tunnel. The other brands might well contest that of course.
What we can tell you for sure is that the Ballista feels very cool in use. You get three very large vents up front and two more on the top of the helmet. These lead into deep channels in the EPS (expanded polystyrene) that run right over the top of your head and on to a series of exit ports at the back.
Read our review of the Bontrager Ballista
Giro Synthe — £118.99 - £157.49
Weight: 223g
The Giro Synthe is an aero road helmet that's lightweight, comfortable and very well ventilated.
Giro call it the Synthe because they reckon it synthesises all the features you'd want in a high-performance road helmet: low weight, plenty of ventilation, a good fit and aerodynamic efficiency.
They certainly nailed the weight. Our medium sized test model hit the scales at 223g. It fits comfortably, thanks to Giro's Roc Loc Air system lifting the helmet body slightly off your head. It's also one of the best-ventilated helmets we've ever used. Giro reckon that using a heat-sensing headform reveals the Synthe to be cooler than the existing Aeon and nearly as cool as a bare head.
We can't verify Giro's aero claims, but they claim it's superior to their Air Attack lid, which isn't as well ventilated.
Read our review of the Giro Synthe
Specialized Prevail II ANGI MIPS — £200
Weight: 201g
If ‘performance’ means ‘low weight’ then this is the helmet you want. The Specialized Prevail II is the pinnacle of Specialized's vented helmet design: the lightest and best ventilated helmet they've ever put on sale. And in use it is indeed, cool, light and very comfortable.
The very latest version of the Prevail incorporates MIPS tech, plus the ANGI feature which sends an emergency alert if you crash.
The Prevail helmet has long been a popular helmet with performance-focused cyclists because it's comfortable, well ventilated and seriously lightweight. This version retains everything that was good about original but has a much lower profile. It not only looks better but offers better ventilation and sweat management as well as reducing the wind noise of the original.
The only criticism it was possible to level at the original Prevail was its very wide profile that looked a bit bulbous on many heads. That has been addressed with the Prevail II. It's a much sleeker and lower profile helmet, sits lower on the head and doesn't protrude at the sides as much as before. Good job, Specialized.
That reduction in bulk hasn't reduced the weight, as you might expect. The Prevail II weighs 201g on our scales, compared to 190g for the original Prevail, both in a size medium. Still, it's one of the lightest helmets on the market. You might think there's little point in a lightweight helmet. And then you try one and it's hard to go back to a heavier helmet. Specialized also says the lower profile offers a small aerodynamic improvement as well.
Read our review of the Specialized Prevail II
KASK Protone — £139.99 - £175.00
Weight: 250g
Kask's Protone helmet, developed in collaboration with Team Sky, is a highly adjustable, cool and comfortable lid, although it comes at a premium price. If Kask's claims are to be believed, it boasts impressive aerodynamics for a well-vented helmet too.
You know how some helmets feel like they perch on top of your head a bit like a flat cap? The Protone is the exact opposite. It feels like it fully encompasses your head, more like a beanie, say, reaching low at both the front and, especially, the back.
Testing the Protone involved a lot of climbing in high temperatures and we found the venting to be very effective. Our tester didn't get a noticeably hot, sweaty head, or anything close to that, despite relatively little venting towards the rear of the helmet. There's good airflow right across the top of your head that keeps the humidity down.
Read our review of the KASK Protone
20 comments
> you get a hard-to-achieve combination of low weight, ventilation, comfort and, in the latest models, aerodynamics.
If I buy a helmet the first thing I want to know is how well might it protect my head. That's all it's there to do - protect my head. And yet, this review mentions nothing about that. It's like reviewing full bikes but not actually discussing how well they ride - focussing instead on the colours, materials and weight.
I know the debate is boring to some but it is important. Reviews can't talk about how well the helmets might protect ones head because there is simply no evidence as to how much they do (or even that they do so at all).
Consequently all a review can do is talk about things like looks, fit, vetilation, cost etc.
Without recreating a series of impacts with each model the reviewer can't possibly tell you.
All helmets have to meet the EU safety standard. When I bought mine, as well as comfort, one of the reasons I chose a Bell is because they had to pass CPSC tests, apparently tougher than the EU standard*. However, I'm under no illusion that it will make any real difference if I'm hit by a 4x4.
If you really want to understand how much - or how little - any cycle helmet protects your head see http://www.cyclehelmets.org/1052.html
* "Europe now has a CEN standard that covers all member states. Helmets can meet it with thinner foam and lighter weight than the US CPSC standard, and often do not pass CPSC impact tests. " from this page.
I wouldn't expect a reviewer to do that, but I do expect each helmet to list details of exactly what certificate it has received, and a short paragraph on the usefulness of those certifications. So at least something to tell people why Snell's B-90 standard is better than BSEN1078, for instance.
All manufacturers have websites, surely it's them that should promote the benefits of their models? Although they'll try to blind you with science and gobbledygook so you won't really be any wiser, otherwise you might start questioning whether they're evening necessary! And in the end it's a polystyrene hat full of holes, it's not going to qualify for an NCAP safety rating.
I read out about CPSC before I went browsing. As it happens, the Bell fit my head shape better than the others I tried, but I've have given up the sticker in order to wear one that felt right when on my head. No review (that you paid £0.00 for) can do that for you.
I think it's fair to assume that the latest helmets on review have passed all the tests regarding safety standards so then it becomes a matter of choice on other factors such as price, weight, style and colours etc.
Bontrager are having a laugh at the price - looks like something you find in the bargain bucket of the kids' section at the LBS.
i agree that the reviewer can’t possibly compare the helmets for safety.
But scientists have now done studies to test whether cycle helmets protect people’s head, using skull cadavers. They show that helmets do make a difference depending on the force of the impact. I am a natural sceptic and a trained researcher, but found the tests convincing. Beyond a certain point, of course, no helmet will save your life, but what the tests showed is that they can do so up to that point - and are therefore worth wearing, should you be so minded.
—�—�—�—
PS
Whether or not people decide to wear one is entirely up to them, of course, so let’s not waste time and energy rehearsing yet again the compulsion argument. There’s nothing new to say on that subject and anyway is just too boring.
Another regurgitated article that, even after a year and all the comments above, fails to say anything about the supposed fundamental reason for buying a helmet - what improvements to cycling safety it offers.
As some of the old comments mention, this is difficult for a reviewer to do as there is no evidence whatsoever that a helmet will do anything to mitigate serious head damage across a whole range of typical cycling "accidents" in the real world. On the other hand, they could at least repeat the (laughably inadequate, true) tests of the manufacturers to see if the helmet absorbs any significant force at all when the user falls off at 11mph on to a dead flat surface.
One hears reports of helmets that are so-tested by an independent reviewer who discovers that helmets often fail even that poor level of functionality. After all, they are merely bits of mass-produced flimsy plastic designed for comfort, ventilation, aerodynamics and "looks" rather than any safety function, which is likely to be badly compromised by those other design ambitions.
****
Isn't it time that RoadCC stopped acting as nothing more than a PR horn for the manufacturers and looked to the interests of their cycling readers?
Cugel
Cugel. If you look across just the articles posted today, and the forum topics, carried for free on road.cc's website, you'll see that road.cc does an awful lot more than "act as a PR horn for manufacturers" and looks to the interest of their cycling readers.
Perhaps it's time you attended to your boring quasi-no-helmet-science myopia and looked to the wider interests that are available for the readers of this site.
OK then. Stump up £25 per year subscription for that privilege, as you won't get it for free.
Well, I suppose we could all pay a fee (as we do if we buy a cycling magazine) and still read adverts disguised as articles of interest. This will certainly suit you consumer lads, eh?
Why do you think this and similar websites are "free"? They're just part of The Big Shop.
Cugel
So, I'm not that bothered on the arguments for and against the effectiveness of helmets. I can go out and ride on my own with my hair blowing freely in the wind but as soon as I get on the track, into a crit or even sign up for a Sportive then I need to pop a lid on, so as far as I am concerned it is a mute point.
However, I would be interested in head shape. Now, I'm no alien but I definately have a longer, more oval shaped head rather than a rounded head. What I have found over the years is that some helmets sit on top of my head like a mushroom which isn't a satisfying look. Sometimes the arch in the helment designed to arch over the ears is way about my actual ears.
The article would benefit from identifying which helmets suit which shape heads.
Once a manufacturers helmet is independantly tested the manufacurer can make as many as they like for a set period of time. The majority of these companys dont batch test every production run as its a time consuming and costly affair. I do know MET batch test every run of helmets in house which gives me a warm and fuzzy feeling of comfort when putting one on my head
They have to meet multiple safety standards ( The NZ/Australia being the toughest) so you'd expect they are all able to do the necessary protective job in a crash - proper fit and rider fastening assumed.
I haven't owned a bad helmet but I must say that my new Kask Mojito is the best. Super comfortable and its got all the small details right. I have another brand that always, annoyingly, catches and scratches the collar of my cycling jacket.
It got me thinking that sometimes the new brands are better than the old established ones. Fresh thinking and new solutions. For example, I have a few Santini items, most with poor fit and with 'old' technology/fabrics that don't work properly or don't last long. I bought their top winter jacket and it's too cold to wear below 5 degrees. Same with a pair of winter gloves which in addition have too long fingers. The list goes on and on. They have good products too, maybe I just got unlucky with most of mine.
I haven't owned a bad helmet but I must say that my new Kask Mojito is the best. Super comfortable and its got all the small details right. I have another brand that always, annoyingly, catches and scratches the collar of my cycling jacket.
It got me thinking that sometimes the new brands are better than the old established ones. Fresh thinking and new solutions. For example, I have a few Santini items, most with poor fit and with 'old' technology/fabrics that don't work properly or don't last long. I bought their top winter jacket and it's too cold to wear below 5 degrees. Same with a pair of winter gloves which in addition have too long fingers. The list goes on and on. They have good products too, maybe I just got unlucky with most of mine.
I love my POC Octal. It makes me feel like I have a Volvo on my head, I feel very safe and Swedish.
Did you ever try Köttbullar?
When it came to getting a new helmet in 2016, it was a choice of whatever my LBS had that would fit my peculiarly shaped bonce. I found the MET Rivale did the job, although it was £110 (which hurt my poor student bank balance) and still sat every so slightly wonky, I took the risk (Also it was winning a few races with DDD at the time which always helps sway your opinion).
After 2 and a half years it's certainly proved that it is money well spent, after countless times being shoved into my rucksack at work, knocked off of the table (I'm aware i shouldve got it checked out after a few bashes) and ridden in all conditions, it has stood the test of time. In fact the only negative I have is that the pads that were supplied started to disintegrate this summer (I'm also V. sweaty).
If you can can pick up a bargain Rivale I'd recommend it, and assuming the Trenta or other Met offerings are even half as good, I'd go with them.
(I'm aware that I don't know how effective it is in a crash, but it impresses in every other category)
(Weird shaped head AND sweaty? Ladies hit me up!)
I personally think this is one of the most underrated helmets on the market: https://www.chainreactioncycles.com/mobile/dhb-aeron-road-helmet/rp-prod...
The DHB Aeron is essentially a re-badged Kask.