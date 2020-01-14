Lazer Genesis helmet

Lazer's Genesis has evolved from a mid-range helmet into a lightweight, breathable lid that performs well on hot days and during races. The ventilation is among the best that I've tried and it works brilliantly when climbing at threshold. The fit is very comfortable and the Rollsys retention system works well to spread pressure. The price is the only slight issue.
- Pros: Comfortable; excellent ventilation; low weight; loads of colour options; aero shell great for inclement weather
- Cons: Slightly bulkier than the Z1; price increase from the older model
Lazer's latest version of the Genesis helmet sees it go on a diet, losing 65g and quite a bit of material too. Vents have increased in size and number, from 19 up to 22, but the Rollsys retention system is unchanged and still works very well. While I'm impressed by the low weight – it's the lightest ever Lazer helmet – I'd pick the heavier Mips-equipped version (£189.99) for the increased crash protection.
When we first saw the new Genesis at Eurobike last year, it was clear that Lazer had done a full redesign of what was already a very good helmet. The vents are noticeably bigger and the shape has changed to bring it more in line with the Z1 aesthetically. Lazer makes helmets dedicated to cheating the wind, so its designers were free to focus on getting the weight low and the breathability as good as possible, the two factors that pro riders want to see.
The weight is impressive. At just 210g for our medium, this was always going to feel feathery light on the head, and in use this is exactly what you get. It's slightly heavier than the claimed 199g for this medium but that's still going to be good enough for the weight weenies.
Ventilation that is better than riding with a bare head was the claim when we first got the details of the helmet. While Lazer states that the helmet provides 108% ventilation, I can't feel an improvement over riding without a helmet. There is still material blocking sections of the forehead and despite the cooling air being pulled through the helmet via the channels, I couldn't feel the claimed improvement. That said, the Genesis is very good at keeping you cool, so if you're going to be doing a lot of riding in hot weather, this is a great choice.
For those of us in the middle of a long UK winter of much rain and icy winds, the aeroshell is a brilliant add-on (£14.99) that I've used a lot. It blocks rain and wind totally, keeping the head dry, though I did get caught out on a couple of climbs when the temperature rose about 10°C. If you want to stay comfortable then saving it for cold days is a good move.
For me the fit is good, with no pressure points or sizing issues. I did find that the sides of the helmet sit slightly further out than the Z1, so I still prefer my old lid on the looks front. Whether just riding or racing, the low weight makes the Genesis barely noticeable and I've really loved wearing it.
At £169.99, this new version of the Genesis is a bit of a price hike from the old model, but it's still okay for a performance helmet. Lazer's own Z1 Mips costs the same, though, and I'd be tempted to go with that for the better aesthetics on my head.
Kask's Valegro is also £169.99, and also focuses on ventilation and low weight. If you're a real weight weenie, the Valegro is 4g lighter at 206g.
Conclusion
Lazer's new Genesis is an impressively well-ventilated road helmet. The weight is low and it fits nicely, resulting in plenty of comfort on longer rides. The slightly bulkier silhouette means I still favour my Z1, but for rides in hot weather, you'll be well served by the Genesis.
Verdict
Light, comfy and well vented – a very good road race helmet
road.cc test report
Make and model: Lazer Genesis Helmet
Size tested: Medium 55-59cm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
From Lazer: "Genesis, the lightest helmet Lazer has ever made, resets the bar for top level performance cycling. So light you will forget it's on your head! Featuring a superlight version of our Advanced Rollsys System® and Adjustable Head Basket creating an easy way to adjust and always fit perfectly. Fully vented for maximum cooling. Race or Comfort padding sets included to shave grams off or increase comfort."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lazer lists these features:
Lightweight - The lightest Lazer helmet ever.
Advanced Rollsys® system - Ponytail-friendly top-mounted fit system for easy horizontal and vertical adjustment.
Lazer Aeroshell compatible - Upgrade for increased aerodynamic protection, and complete protection from the elements.
UCI World Tour helmet - Developed in partnership with multiple UCI WorldTour Teams.
Comes with race and comfort pads - Shave grams off or increase comfort with two padding options.
Specification:
Advanced Rollsys® system
S / M / L
Weight: 195g (S)
22 vents
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's very light and very well vented.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The ventilation, while I can't say that it meets the claim of being better than not wearing a helmet, is still very good.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Lazer's own Z1 Mips is the same price. While it is a little heavier and less ventilated, you get improved crash protection and I prefer the styling.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? I'd have the Lazer Z1 Mips for the same price.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The weight is impressive and the comfort is really good. Personally, I still prefer the looks of the Z1 – you might disagree.
About the tester
Age: 24
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo-cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
