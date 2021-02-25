Santini Adapt Wool Men’s Long Sleeve Jersey

Santini's Adapt Wool Long Sleeve jersey is a perfect three-season top that can be paired with a jacket on the very coldest days. The use of Polartec's Power Wool with artificial fibres offers an excellent blend of protection and temperature regulation.
The jersey features a good strong zip and a nice high neckline, so it offers good protection from the wind. When riding down in single temperatures I tend to wear a Buff, but for anything around 10°C this is enough on its own: everything I needed to keep warm was kept warm by just this jersey in combination with a merino baselayer.
The front panel is definitely effective at keeping off self-generated wind chill, as well as deflecting any breeze on a not-too-cold day. If you're out there in a biting north wind it might really put the jersey to the test, but it's not designed for deep winter conditions so it makes no sense to criticise it for that. Santini itself suggests it works well with a jacket in those conditions, and I've been pairing it with a very lightweight windproof and found it a perfect combination. I wore it with a short-sleeved baselayer on a couple of occasions, too, and my arms were fine.
The jersey also has a good level of water resistance if you're caught in a shower, especially a light one, though it's not claimed to be waterproof. Its thermal regulation is excellent, so you won't get too cold in passing light rain. For anything longer or heavier, it'll need pairing with a jacket.
I'm very pleasantly surprised how warm the jersey is wearing nothing else but a baselayer on a pretty typical milder winter's day in the UK. We've had a couple of cold spells where you want to pull out the deep winter jacket, but so much of our winter – and certainly our spring and autumn – is around 10°C these days that full-on winter jackets are almost a more niche product, and with modern fabrics the need for bulk that used to exist to keep you warm has disappeared.
The jersey fits true to its medium sizing, if you accept that Santini's sizing has always been at the lower end of each range... a medium is a pretty snug fit on me these days, which is just right for purposes of this jersey. My days of being a small in Santini kit are probably behind me forever now, unless I can muster up a concerted effort.
The wide, comfortable gripper at the bottom of the back of the jersey keeps everything in place, so wherever you are on the size spectrum there's little danger of the Adapt Wool jersey riding up.
I think the orange colourway looks good and provides you with some visibility in the daylight hours, and then there are reflective strips at the sides of the rear pockets, so as things get darker, headlights should pick them out.
The standard three-pocket design was sufficient for me to carry all I needed on my test rides – snacks, lightweight jacket, pump, phone and keys – and although there is no additional zipped pocket, I rarely use them and didn't miss it.
Value
There's a lot to like about this jersey – colour, style, fit – but one thing that's less appealing is the price. At £155 that's a hefty amount for a winter jersey, no matter how well made or pleasing to wear. Okay, it's not as expensive as some – Café du Cycliste's Claudette jersey is £172 (though the Breton striped incarnation scores extra style points for me) – but there are many very good options out there for less. Chapeau's Etape scored well with us and costs 'just' £129, while Lusso's Merino Long Sleeve Jersey is £99 and, as usual, dhb is very competitive on price with its Merino Long-Sleeve Jersey for £90.
Overall, the Santini Adapt will do a good job of keeping you warm and comfortable into single-figure temperatures, so long as you don't push it too far in that direction.
Verdict
A great option for autumn, winter and spring riding, if you can run to the £155 price tag
Make and model: Santini Adapt Wool Men's Long Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Santini says: "The beauty of our ADAPT range is its versatility. All Santini ADAPT products are made with POLARTEC®'s highly-efficient thermo-regulating fabrics. Their Power Wool blend of natural and synthetic fibers that give incredible comfort and insulation. Power Shield Pro fabric adds full rain protection while remaining breathable and light. Our ADAPT collection is ready for a variety of temperatures and conditions so you can focus on one thing only; your ride."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Santini claims:
WARM AND MULTI-SEASON
Made of the POLARTEC® Power Wool, thermo-regulating Merino wool and polyamide fabric to keep you warm during your rides. Perfect as multi-season garment, with a baselayer or under your jacket. It faces a variety of weather conditions, spinning from frosty winter spins to early spring rides
PERFECT FIT
New level of comfort and fi t. Cuffs and waist band in ribbed super-spacer fabric. Coloured elastic gripper with silicon on the rear
MULTI-USE
Great also as a casual garment thanks to its sleek and classy look
HIGH-VISIBILITY
Reflective tabs on the back for high-visibility in the dark.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Not as expensive as some, but there are some very good jerseys out there for a lot less.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I rode the jersey in all weathers and have washed it several times at 30 degrees and it has held up very well. I ride with mudguards, so I didn't have to shift any road filth.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The jersey kept me warm and comfortable in most winter temperatures and coped well with colder days when paired with a light jacket, just as Santini claims.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Stylish looks and very good temperature regulation.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not much to dislike, although that price tag might be prohibitive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Café du Cycliste's Claudette jersey costs more at £170, while Chapeau's Etape scored well with us and costs a bit less at £129. If cost is your primary concern then Lusso's offering should be on your radar at £99 and dhb is very competitive on price with its Merino Long-Sleeve Jersey at £90.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? If it was heavily discounted.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, if they were looking to spend this sort of money.
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Santini Adapt Wool Long Sleeve Jersey is an excellent three-season option if paired with a jacket in the worst conditions. It is comfortable to wear, keeps you warm without overheating and has a performance fit. There's no escaping the price tag though.
Age: 46 Height: 177cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Genesis Equilibrium My best bike is: Look 585
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, The nursery run!
