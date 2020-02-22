8 of the best cheap cycling helmets — decent lids that don't cost a fortune

Updated February 19, 2020 Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to inexpensive cycling helmets in which you’ll find everything you need to know to find the right budget helmet for you, plus our pick of eight of the best sensibly-priced helmets. In this updated version of our guide to inexpensive helmets we've added the dhb C1.0 Crossover. More about road.cc buyer's guides.

You don't have to spend a fortune to get a helmet that's light, comfortable and well-ventilated. Our selection of budget lids includes big names such as Giro and Lazer, so you don't even have to forgo brand credibility.

For this selection we've stuck to helmets we've reviewed in the last few years that can be had for £40 or less. Since all helmets sold in the UK have to conform to European standards, we take it as a given that they provide that minimum level of impact absorption and look for comfort, ventilation and ease of adjustment.

If you want to know about co-moulded shells and ventilation, have a read of Cycling helmets — everything you need to know.

Got a bit more to spend? Take a look at all our helmet reviews.

If you've found an inexpensive helmet that you love, let us know in the comments.

We haven't tested it, but Wiggle customers are universally happy with their dhb C1.0 helmets, the least expensive of the three-lid line-up from Wiggle's house brand. There's a dial adjuster to tweak the fit, a peak for that gnarly dude look (and to keep the rain off your glasses) and Coolmax pads.

If you've a little more money to spend, the dhb R2.0 Road Helmet (£37.50) and dhb Aeron Road Helmet (£42.00) feature racier styling and, in the case of the Aeron, an impressively low weight of 265g.

The comfortable and secure Catlike Tako feels more expensive than it is, and it looks it too – so long as you don't get too close.

The Tako is solidly constructed, if rather shakily finished. The vents are scruffily moulded both inside and outside; beyond arm's length you don't notice, but once you get up close it looks a little cheap.

In use, however, it feels trustworthy and comfortable. The straps are chunky and their length generous – I cut off around 8cm once the fit was dialled in, and still had around the same left for adjustment. There's a wide, moulded band to securely tidy the ends, which I appreciate. It works far better than the cheap o-ring or rubber band that some lids use.

Read our review of the Catlike Tako

Find a Catlike dealer

The Specialized Women's Sierra helmet meets all safety standards, fits really well, and doesn't make you look like a mushroom. While doing all of this, its price tag significantly undercuts the vast majority of the leading specialist manufacturers for entry-level helmets.

The Sierra is the most basic women's helmet that Specialized offers, but that doesn't show in its looks or quality. Specialized offers the Sierra in three different colour options too: White/Silver Arc, Gloss Acid Pink Arc and Matt Mint Arc. It's a real plus to have choices.

Specialized has also added three wide reflective strips on the rear of the helmet that are ideally placed for visibility.

Read our review of the Specialized Sierra

Find a Specialized dealer

The Decathlon's B'Twin 500 helmet has been rebadged as a mountain bike helmet, but we see no reason why you can't use it on the road too. There are some minor compromises, but at £20 it's an absolute bargain.

Like most lids these days, it complies with EN1078 and follows the in-mould construction (where shell and EPS liner are formed together simultaneously). Build quality is extremely high, superior to many we've tested commanding nearer £100.

Read our review of the B'Twin 500

There are cheaper kids' helmets but with the MountX you get Abus' reputation for quality and thoughtfully-designed features like a rear LED light built into the dial adjuster and a ratchet buckle with a pad to stop it snagging tender young skin.

Read our review of the Abus MountX

Find an Abus dealer

A comfortable basic helmet that looks and feels good, the Cyclone has 19 large vents for cooling, plenty of reflective patches for visibility and a peak for rain and sun protection.

Read our review of the Lazer Cyclone

Find a Lazer dealer

Very well-liked, the Align follows the styling, and has many of the features, of Specialized's top-of-the-line S-Works Prevail helmet, but costs a fraction of that spendy lid's price.

Find a Specialized dealer

If you asked us how much we'd be prepared to pay for a comfortable, well-ventilated helmet, with a good dial retention system and modern construction techniques, that weighs about 250g, we'd probably say that was about sixty quid's worth of hat, or more. So the fact that the Oxford Raven's RRP is just £39.99 makes it a bargain, if the performance lives up to the spec on paper. It does.

Read our review of the Oxford Raven