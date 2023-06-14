Check out the new Zwift Play controller that offers fingertip control of virtual rides from your handlebar

Zwift has unveiled its first game controllers, Zwift Play, allowing you to control your ride from the handlebar. Zwift Play is being launched alongside a new Beta Zwift Play Game Experience.

“Until now, the easiest way to control the Zwift experience has been through Zwift Companion app,” says Zwift. “With most setups designed to optimise cooling and to maximise screen size, controls for the majority of Zwift have been at arm's length. Zwift Play aims to unlock the benefits of game interaction for more Zwifters by placing full control at their fingertips.”

You get two Zwift Play controllers, each of which attaches to one side of your handlebar using a silicone strap. The controllers are designed to sit alongside the shifters on a drop bar (Zwift isn't currently working on a version for a flat bar although it will be monitoring demand). Zwift says it tested over 400 bikes with different bars and shifters and found that Zwift Play fitted 97.6% of them.

“A directional pad on the left controller allows for seamless navigation of game menus and also enables Zwifters to select turns or U-turn while exploring Zwift’s virtual worlds,” says Zwift.

“Shortcut buttons placed on the right controller are laid out in a familiar configuration allowing Zwifters to keep their eyes on the road. Buttons allow riders to make selections in menus but when riding act as shortcuts to give Ride Ons, deploy PowerUps, skip workout blocks, teleport to Pacer Groups, and more.”

The two controllers feature paddles that provide steering and braking. You rock the paddle inwards to brake and pull it out to steer. You’re able to steer in events and in freeride mode.

Although haptic feedback will not be turned on in the game at the time of launch, it will be introduced in the coming weeks. Zwift says that the plan is to provide haptic feedback when the controllers are successfully paired, using PowerUps, when receiving RideOns, returning a RideOn, and giving a RideOn bomb.

The controllers are sweat-resistant and run off lithium-ion batteries that offer around 20 hours of ride time before they need recharging (you can recharge while riding if that is required).

Zwift says that Apple TV users will need to pair Zwift Play by using the Zwift Companion app as a bridge. This is due to limited Bluetooth connections available on Apple TV devices.

The Zwift Play controllers are being launched alongside a new Beta Zwift Play Game Experience.

“The first new experience is the renewed Repack Rush (formerly Repack Ridge),” says Zwift. “Repack Rush showcases some of the functionality of the new game controllers, testing Zwifters on a twisting course where they need to dodge braking pads, snag boost pads and collect time bonuses to set a time. Repack Rush is a great personal challenge when you want to simply escape and have a little extra fun on the bike.”

Zwift says that you can expect to see more new game experiences launched over the coming months. During this beta testing phase, the Zwift Play controller is available at £99 compared with the normal intended price of £149. You can buy Zwift Play through Zwift’s website.