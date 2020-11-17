Zipp introduces QuickView integrated computer and accessories mount

Zipp has introduced a new QuickView integrated mount that’s compatible with various different bike computers and lights, and with a GoPro camera. The QuickView mount, which comes in two different versions, replaces the faceplate on existing Zipp stems and is angle adjustable.

The idea of the QuickView mount is that it positions everything centrally and keeps your handlebar free of clutter. There are similar-ish options out there from other brands, such as the F3 Cycling FormMount modular mounting system that we reviewed a couple of years ago – which doesn’t replace the stem faceplate, but uses the same bolts.

“This new mount doubles as the stem faceplate for a clean look that securely holds your cycle computer and a light or camera,” says Zipp. “No more multiple mounts bolted on here and there. The mount sits in front of your Zipp stem, positioning it for easy viewing and access.”

The Zipp QuickView is compatible with both Garmin and Wahoo computers. If you don’t want to use a GoPro, you can attach a light to the fitting on the underside of the mount instead. You can get adapters that allow you to use Lezyne, Bontrager and Niterider lights, for instance, on GoPro-style mounts.

The Zipp QuickView is available in two different versions, one compatible with Service Course, Service Course SL, and SL Speed stems, and another designed for use with the SL Sprint stem, which has a larger faceplate. They’re each priced £62 and come with a lifetime warranty.

