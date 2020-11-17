Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
2021 Zipp QuickView Integrated Mount - 1 (1)

Zipp introduces QuickView integrated computer and accessories mount

New design replaces stem faceplate and takes a computer and a GoPro or light to keep your handlebars clutter-free
by Mat Brett
Tue, Nov 17, 2020 15:00
0

Zipp has introduced a new QuickView integrated mount that’s compatible with various different bike computers and lights, and with a GoPro camera. The QuickView mount, which comes in two different versions, replaces the faceplate on existing Zipp stems and is angle adjustable.

The idea of the QuickView mount is that it positions everything centrally and keeps your handlebar free of clutter. There are similar-ish options out there from other brands, such as the F3 Cycling FormMount modular mounting system that we reviewed a couple of years ago – which doesn’t replace the stem faceplate, but uses the same bolts. 

2021 Zipp QuickView Integrated Mount - 2

“This new mount doubles as the stem faceplate for a clean look that securely holds your cycle computer and a light or camera,” says Zipp. “No more multiple mounts bolted on here and there. The mount sits in front of your Zipp stem, positioning it for easy viewing and access.”

The Zipp QuickView is compatible with both Garmin and Wahoo computers. If you don’t want to use a GoPro, you can attach a light to the fitting on the underside of the mount instead. You can get adapters that allow you to use Lezyne, Bontrager and Niterider lights, for instance, on GoPro-style mounts.

2021 Zipp QuickView Integrated Mount - 1

The Zipp QuickView is available in two different versions, one compatible with Service Course, Service Course SL, and SL Speed stems, and another designed for use with the SL Sprint stem, which has a larger faceplate. They’re each priced £62 and come with a lifetime warranty.

www.sram.com/en/zipp

2021 Zipp QuickView mount
computer mount
GoPro
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments