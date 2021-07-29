Muc-Off reveals ‘world’s first plastic-free bike cleaner’ with 75% plant-based formula

Bicycle care specialist Muc-Off has released an “all-eco, smaller and more convenient cleaner” called Punk Powder, after developing the new 75% plant-based formula over the last three years. The British brand says it worked on over 20 variations before landing on what it claims is a winning formula for both the environment and cleaning performance.

The new Punk Powder consists of two 30g powder sachets, which can each be made into a litre of cleaning product by just adding water. As a result of this, the cleaner uses 92% less packaging than the equivalent two litres of regular bike cleaner, claims Muc-Off.

The formula of Punk Powder is made from readily biodegradable ingredients, says Muc-Off, 95% of which are plant-based.

“The fast-dissolving powder lets users quickly clean their machines so they can get back to the important business of riding them,” says Muc-Off.

To activate the Punk Powder, you can refill a used, washed-out Nano Tech cleaner bottle, add the powder and shake.

“Any type of water can be used providing it’s clean, offering the opportunity to clean a machine during a bikepacking adventure or after a race,” Muc-Off notes.

As Punk Powder is water-free, it’s also significantly lighter and smaller to ship around the world, which has environmental benefits.

“This is helping to dramatically reduce the brand’s CO 2 impact throughout their entire global supply chain,” explains Muc-Off.

The brand has calculated that by using Punk Powder more than 61 tonnes of plastic will be saved per year.

Punk Powder is also vegan and vegetarian-friendly and has never been tested on animals.

The packaging is 100% plastic-free and petroleum-free and is made from more than 50% renewable raw materials, with vegetable-based inks used for printing.

Each sachet is also compostable and certified to EN 13432 standard and the two sachets come packed in a recycled FSC card box. This even comes with instructions for converting it into a handy funnel so no powder will go to waste, Muc-Off hopes.

Muc-Off is also selling the Punk Powder as a bundle with its new Bottle For Life for what it calls the “ultimate green-cleaning solution”.

Muc-Off describes the reusable solution as “an ultra-long-lasting aluminium bottle, complete with a non-toxic, food-grade silicone base that provides protection and stability”.

The launch of Muc-Off’s plastic-free bike cleaner follows the recent news about its new Project Green commitment to save 200 tonnes of plastic by 2023 after the brand smashed its original 30-tonne target.

Punk Powder is priced at £14.99 for two 30g sachets, while the Bottle For Life bundle is priced at £29.99.

