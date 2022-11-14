Wahoo hits back at Zipp’s warranty position: testing shows Kickr Rollr causes no damage to wheels, tyres or frame

The Wahoo Kickr Rollr is similar to a set of traditional rollers but with a frame at the front to hold the bike’s front wheel and provide more stability. It is designed to accommodate a wide range of frame and tyre sizes via the quick-release adjustable wheelbase clamp. This gives you a quick idea of how it works...
Back in May, Zipp announced that using a Wahoo Kickr Rollr indoor trainer would void the warranty on any of its wheels.
“[Our] engineering and product management teams have determined that using trainers that attach to the front rim or tyre of the bike while the rear of the bike remains unsecured can cause significant flexing outside of normal intended use,” Zipp said.
“Zipp wheels are not designed to withstand repeated high loads applied to the side of the rim and concentrated in the same area over long periods.
“If you have been using your Zipp wheels on a trainer like this, stop using them and have your front wheel inspected by a local dealer.”
Zipp specifically named the Wahoo Kickr Rollr as being incompatible with its wheels.
Wahoo said at the time that it was confident that the Kickr Rollr would not damage wheels and it has now had the trainer tested by ACT Lab. This independent testing laboratory conducts consumer product safety and compliance testing “with a specialty in testing bikes and accessories, helmets, e-mobility products, and other sporting goods”.
Wahoo says the Kickr Rollr was “put through vigorous fatigue tests to simulate the highest degree of reasonable use”.
“The testing measured the impact on the front wheel of a bike with a Ridley Noah Fast frame, Shimano Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset, Zipp 454 NSW front wheel, and Vittoria Rubino tyre mounted on and using the Rollr with modified racing loads on the handlebars and crank/bottom bracket.
“A test rig was programmed to simulate torque levels through the crank/bottom bracket and handlebars in real riding conditions. These fatigue tests were equivalent to three times the fatigue cycles required for bicycles under the globally recognised ISO 4210 safety requirements standard.
“The test concluded that there was no structural or cosmetic impact to the frame, wheels or tyres resulting from the Kickr Rollr use even under these extreme test conditions.”
Wahoo has provided a full report of the test, test protocol and test fixture details. We’ve approached Zipp for a comment.In his review of the Wahoo Kickr Rollr here on road.cc, Jamie Williams noted more wheel flex than out on the road and said, “This makes me worry [that the amount of flex] might end up exceeding what the wheel designers have allowed for.”
However, Jamie also reported no apparent wheel damage during the review process.
The Wahoo Kickr Rollr has a retail price of £699.99 or £1,199.99 bundled with the Speedily Powrlink Zero single-sided power meter. It’s available at WahooFitness.com or through Wahoo retailers.
Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.
