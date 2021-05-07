Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
2021 Bontrager Circuit shoes - 12.jpeg

Trek unveils updated Bontrager Circuit Road Cycling Shoes

These two- and three-bolt compatible shoes get a new sole and keep their proven Boa closure system
by Anna Marie Hughes
Fri, May 07, 2021 11:40
0

Bontrager has redesigned its versatile Circuit Road Cycling Shoes to deliver what it calls “a level of luxury and style typically reserved for far pricier models”. Let’s see what these £129.99 shoes have to offer…

> 2017 review of the previous model: Bontrager Circuit Road Shoe

2021 Bontrager Circuit shoes - 1.jpeg

“[The Circuit Road Cycling Shoe] is equal parts stiff and comfortable, making it the perfect choice for riders who want to tackle a variety of road rides without making their feet pay for it,” says Bontrager.

> Advice: How to maximise your fitness when you get to 40+

2021 Bontrager Circuit shoes - 7.jpeg

Bontrager says that the new Circuits feature a stiff heel counter for locking your heel in place for efficient power transfer, as well as perforated uppers for breathability.

2021 Bontrager Circuit shoes - 8.jpeg

A new nylon composite Bronze Series sole is now at the heart of the Circuit and is rated at seven out of 14 on Bontrager's stiffness index.

2021 Bontrager Circuit shoes - 9.jpeg

This sole is compatible with both three-bolt (SPD-SL, Look Keo, etc) and two-bolt (SPD-style) cleats. The two-bolt mounting plate is sold separately.

> 12 of the best cheap cycling shoes — get SPD and road shoes for under £60

2021 Bontrager Circuit shoes - 3.jpeg

In terms of closure, a single Boa L6 dial alongside a forefoot hook-and-loop strap is used for tightening these up securely.

2021 Bontrager Circuit shoes - 11.jpeg

Textured heel and toe knobs are included for providing grip at pre-, mid- or post-ride café stops.

2021 Bontrager Circuit shoes - 10.jpeg

> 24 of the best performance road cycling shoes - get faster with light, stiff shoes

The Unconditional Bontrager Guarantee means that you can get an exchange or refund within 30 days of purchase if you’re not satisfied.

2021 Bontrager Circuit shoes - 6.jpeg

When we reviewed the previous version of the Bontrager Circuit we said that it was a great value entry-level shoe that offered both looks and performance, so we hope that the new version is as good.

2021 Bontrager Circuit shoes - 5.jpeg

Available now for £129.99, the Bontrager Circuit Road Cycling Shoes come in a choice of black, white, radioactive red, radioactive yellow and nautical navy/ radioactive coral (pictured).

www.trekbikes.com

2021 Bontrager Circuit Road Cycling Shoes
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments