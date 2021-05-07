Trek unveils updated Bontrager Circuit Road Cycling Shoes

Bontrager has redesigned its versatile Circuit Road Cycling Shoes to deliver what it calls “a level of luxury and style typically reserved for far pricier models”. Let’s see what these £129.99 shoes have to offer…

“[The Circuit Road Cycling Shoe] is equal parts stiff and comfortable, making it the perfect choice for riders who want to tackle a variety of road rides without making their feet pay for it,” says Bontrager.

Bontrager says that the new Circuits feature a stiff heel counter for locking your heel in place for efficient power transfer, as well as perforated uppers for breathability.

A new nylon composite Bronze Series sole is now at the heart of the Circuit and is rated at seven out of 14 on Bontrager's stiffness index.

This sole is compatible with both three-bolt (SPD-SL, Look Keo, etc) and two-bolt (SPD-style) cleats. The two-bolt mounting plate is sold separately.

In terms of closure, a single Boa L6 dial alongside a forefoot hook-and-loop strap is used for tightening these up securely.

Textured heel and toe knobs are included for providing grip at pre-, mid- or post-ride café stops.

The Unconditional Bontrager Guarantee means that you can get an exchange or refund within 30 days of purchase if you’re not satisfied.

When we reviewed the previous version of the Bontrager Circuit we said that it was a great value entry-level shoe that offered both looks and performance, so we hope that the new version is as good.

Available now for £129.99, the Bontrager Circuit Road Cycling Shoes come in a choice of black, white, radioactive red, radioactive yellow and nautical navy/ radioactive coral (pictured).

