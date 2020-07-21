Back to Tech news
2020 Temple Cycles Adventure Disc 1 - 1.jpg

Temple Cycles unveils two new steel bikes

Adventure Disc 1 is a do-it-all multi-surface bike, while the Adventure Disc 3 is a budget-friendly tourer
by Mat Brett
Tue, Jul 21, 2020 14:02
Bristol-based Temple Cycles has launched a new Adventure Disc 1 bike based around a heat-treated Reynolds 725 steel frame, along with the Adventure Disc 1 tourer at a more accessible price.

"A couple of seasons ago, we released our long prototyped Adventure Disc model," says Temple Cycles. "From seeing what this bike was being used for – such as gravel epics in the High Atlas, multi-week tours across Africa and hardcore daily commutes – the team decided it only natural to branch out and offer more models of this versatile platform. They also now come with lifetime warranty on the frameset."

2020 Temple Cycles Adventure Disc 1 - 4.jpg

The Adventure Disc 1 (£2,595) is the brand's flagship adventure bike, an evolution of the Adventure Disc platform that's equipped with GRX 800, Shimano’s top tier gravel groupset.

2020 Temple Cycles Adventure Disc 1 - 5.jpg

The frameset takes thru-axles and flat mount disc brakes.

You get Hunt's 4 Season Gravel Disc wheelset, Panaracer Gravelking SK tubeless tyres, and a Brooks Cambium All-Weather saddle.

2020 Temple Cycles Adventure Disc 1 - 3.jpg

Get all the details on the Temple Adventure 2, launched back in 2018

2020 Temple Cycles Adventure Disc 3 - 4.jpg

There's also a more budget-friendly model in the range, the Adventure Disc 3 (£1,495). 

2020 Temple Cycles Adventure Disc 3 - 2.jpg

"We designed it to be the ultimate touring bike with gravel capabilities," says Temple Cycles. "Starting with our tried and tested Adventure Disc frameset, you get the ride and feel synonymous with the Adventure Disc but with gearing more tuned towards fully loaded adventures in the mountains.

2020 Temple Cycles Adventure Disc 3 - 5.jpg

It's built up with a 3x9 Shimano/Temple drivetrain, Shimano RX wheels and TRP Spyre mechanical disc brakes.

Get more info, and a new video, over at www.templecycles.co.uk.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

