Temple Cycles unveils two new steel bikes

Bristol-based Temple Cycles has launched a new Adventure Disc 1 bike based around a heat-treated Reynolds 725 steel frame, along with the Adventure Disc 1 tourer at a more accessible price.

"A couple of seasons ago, we released our long prototyped Adventure Disc model," says Temple Cycles. "From seeing what this bike was being used for – such as gravel epics in the High Atlas, multi-week tours across Africa and hardcore daily commutes – the team decided it only natural to branch out and offer more models of this versatile platform. They also now come with lifetime warranty on the frameset."

The Adventure Disc 1 (£2,595) is the brand's flagship adventure bike, an evolution of the Adventure Disc platform that's equipped with GRX 800, Shimano’s top tier gravel groupset.

The frameset takes thru-axles and flat mount disc brakes.

You get Hunt's 4 Season Gravel Disc wheelset, Panaracer Gravelking SK tubeless tyres, and a Brooks Cambium All-Weather saddle.

There's also a more budget-friendly model in the range, the Adventure Disc 3 (£1,495).

"We designed it to be the ultimate touring bike with gravel capabilities," says Temple Cycles. "Starting with our tried and tested Adventure Disc frameset, you get the ride and feel synonymous with the Adventure Disc but with gearing more tuned towards fully loaded adventures in the mountains.

It's built up with a 3x9 Shimano/Temple drivetrain, Shimano RX wheels and TRP Spyre mechanical disc brakes.

Get more info, and a new video, over at www.templecycles.co.uk.