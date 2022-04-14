Would you put up with cleaning these white tyres? + new Rapha x CHPT3 kit, dhb's kit donation scheme + more

White tyres, huh? Check out Schwalbe’s Pro One x Spartacus release

Schwalbe has developed tyres with Fabian Cancellera that are based on the jersey of the four-time time trial world champion. Yep, Schwalbe’s premium Pro One tyres come completely in white except for three coloured stripes which reference Spartacus' glittering career.

The red stripe represents the Swiss flag, the yellow one honors Fabian’s 29 days wearing the leader jersey of the Tour de France and the blue stripe is inspired by the Tour of Flanders - Cancellara won this classic three times. In combination with yellow and red, the stripes represent the colours of West Flanders - “This is an area that Cancellara is personally attached to through many emotional moments during races and due to his close connection to the local people,” Schwalbe notes.

The Schwalbe Pro One x Spartacus are limited to 2,000 pieces and available exclusively at Cancellara ́s shop, thewhitetyre.com

Chrome Industries brings out a new tool roll and frame bag

Chrome has added the Doubletrack frame bag and tool roll to its existing line of on-bike bags.

The Doubletrack bag can be worn across the body or mounted on the frame - Chrome says it is easy to install thanks to the 5-bar webbing with cam buckles.

Two mesh interior pockets are included to make it easier to keep things organised. It’s available in two sizes: the 2 litre small ($50, ~£38.50) and 4 litre ($55, ~£42.30) medium.

The DoubleTrack Saddle Roll ($25, ~£19.20) is designed to keep your tools organised with its three-pocket design, and can be either mounted under your saddle or stashed in your bag. A locking buckle closure should keep a tight roll under the saddle.

Festka launches limited edition Scout bike with pop-art design

For this special limited edition Festka Scout gravel bike, contrasting blocks of bold colours are paired with a misaligned dotted design that’s typical in pop-art prints.

Matt Stanbury is a dedicated hobby athlete who is well known on Instagram as Glorious, and recently renamed rock_n_donuts. He is a graphic designer by trade and the artist behind this amazing pop art themed design.

This design has been applied to just ten bikes. With one of these for Matt that leaves just nine for sale.

Each of these frames will be an original as Festka points out that minor variations have been made to the dotted segments of the design.

The frames are built to order and so custom geometry is available. The framesets are priced at 7,790 euros (~£6,506), and the price of a fully built bike starts at 10,690 euros (~£8,929).

For those who like the design but aren’t able to just splash cash on a bike, there is a t-shirt available here for 50 euros (~£42).

CHPT3 has set out to challenge what cycling kit could be for women

“The femininity of Biarritz lies in the detail, not in stereotypical colours or patterns,” says CHPT3. David Millar’s apparel brand is aiming to prove that cycling kit can be femininely stylish, technical and sustainable with its Biarritz three-piece collection. “

Biarritz features colour contrasted lines, houndstooth patterning and the use of stripes creating the effect of a ‘cinching waist’ without changing the cut of the jersey or shorts.

Premium ‘outer space’ Italian fabric has been used, with a panelled construction that’s designed to provide compression without tightness.

The shorts £179) feature a wide waistband inspired by yoga apparel for stability and comfort, along with a female-specific Elastic Interface Peloton HCS Super Air pad.

Three pockets with an extra hidden zipped pocket for valuables are included on the short sleeve jersey (£149).

A sanitised antimicrobial finish has been applied to the base layer (£55) to eliminate odours to help you stay fresh. CHPT3 says you won’t experience discolouration over time.

Just 150 kits are available.

Donate unwanted clothes with dhb and Thrift+

To reduce its environmental impact, dhb has partnered with Thrift+ to offer riders an easy way to donate unwanted clothes.

Simply add one of the dhb x Thrift+ bags to your next purchase through our Wiggle and fill the bag with your unwanted clothing. It doesn’t have to be dhb, but it must be in good condition to be re-sold.

By doing so you’ll be able to raise money for charity, earn credits to shop pre-loved clothes on Thrift+ and receive a code for 10% off your next dhb order.

Rapha adds Pro Team Powerweave Bib Shorts to women’s collection

The Pro Team Powerweave Bib Shorts (£305) are Rapha’s pinnacle race shorts and uses an all-new proprietary woven fabric that wicks sweat quicker, dries out faster and stays lighter, Rapha claims. The weight has been reduced by 20% compared with the Pro Team Bibs.

The construction also features just seven panels – 50% fewer than the Pro Team Bib Shorts –

eliminating irritation from seams and providing an optimised level of compression that is said to keep the padding stable.

For racing and training use, the women’s Pro Team chamois features a seamless, pre-moulded

construction to eliminate irritation and comes in two sizes in order to help riders find the perfect fit.

“We’ve completely redesigned our race-ready chamois pad, using 5mm of quick-drying, high density foam to create a narrower, higher-density pad that saves weight and adds stability for consistent comfort,” Rapha explains.

New leg grippers feature integrated, elasticated yarns woven into the fabric to provide a stable fit with no seams for zero distractions.

Suplest adds €25 aero socks to its line up

Suplest has gone about developing its “fastest performance-oriented socks”.

While the structure of the upper part is designed to ensure maximum aerodynamics, the seamless toe and the elastic fit should help with comfort.

Check out Unior’s £1,699.99 Master Tool Kit…

This huge 94 piece set is transportable thanks to wheels and a retractable handle, making it a practical option for shops, teams or ultra-keen home mechanics.

A thoughtful layout featuring pockets and SOS foam trays allows for practical and secure organisation, plus the heavy duty case is water and dustproof.

Flaps in the lid can be closed tightly with the Velcro straps; when closed, they also secure the tools in place. Open the flaps and the inner part of the lid is equipped with 44 individual pockets to carry your tools. The biggest pockets can take T-handle hexes up to size 10 and special small pockets can securely hold L-shaped hex down to size 1.5 or similar, so nothing ever gets lost.

Priced at £1,699.99, the Master Tool Kit is expected to be available in the UK in a couple of months time.

Trek claims it has saved 46 tons of landfill waste with new sustainable clothing range

Trek has introduced a new line of premium cycling apparel that consists of fabrics with recycled content, and have been chosen specifically to keep waste out of landfills. Trek reckons that it has saved 46 tons of landfill waste by doing this.

The brand has also eliminated 400lbs (181kg) of plastic laminate on jersey and short hangtags, 750lbs (340kg) of chamois hangtags, as well as eliminating over 350,000 single use plastic bags.

The new line of Trek Cycling Apparel includes jerseys, bibs, and shorts for every rider, from the "ultra-aerodynamic " RSL jersey to the comfort-first Solstice jersey and shorts.

Primal brings out Ukraine jersey with 100% profits donated to support the country and its people

Cycling apparel brand Primal has brought out its Evo 2.0 jersey (£65) for men and women in the colours of the Ukraine flag, with 100% of the profits going towards supporting the DEC Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently at times of crisis overseas.