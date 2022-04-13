Hybrid meets gravel: Trek gives FX Sport a complete overhaul

Trek has redesigned its FX Sport Carbon gravel-ready fitness bike with greater tyre clearance and a slighter higher headtube. As it now has bigger tyres that offer a more comfortable ride, Trek has also removed its IsoSpeed dampening technology to save weight and cost.

The FX Sport Carbon is Trek’s hybrid bike that’s kitted out with all-terrain tyres and flat bars for confidence and control, and is designed to be a versatile option too thanks to plenty of mounts.

Treks says the FX Sport Carbon combines the looks of an Emonda, the versatility of an FX and the capability of a Checkpoint, all at a more competitive price point than before.

At the heart of this new bike is Trek’s lightweight 400 Series OCLV carbon frame and carbon fork.

Trek has changed up the geometry, with a touch less reach and slightly more stack than previous models for a more comfortable yet active and fast riding position.

All models are set up with a 1x drivetrain to give riders a wide range of gearing with the simplicity of a single shifter.

The higher end FX Sport Carbon 5 and 6 models feature a gravel-specific Shimano GRX drivetrain designed for off-road use, while the entry level FX Sport 4 is equipped with Shimano’s Deore M5100 mtb groupset.

For versatility, Trek has included mounts for a frame bag and a rear rack to help make it easy to carry gear, nutrition, groceries and more.

> The 10 best bikepacking bags in 2022 — how to choose lightweight luggage

Riders also have the option to add mudguards for all-weather capabilities.

The FX Sport has clearance for 40mm tyres with mudguards, 42mm without.

The FX Sport Carbon 6 is the lightest and fastest bike in the line-up and receives Bontrager’s Aeolus Elite carbon wheels for an added performance boost.

There are three models available, with the range starting at £1,700 for the FX Sport 4 and topping out at £3,000 for the FX Sport 6.

Trek expects these new models to be available in the UK in the summer.

trekbikes.com