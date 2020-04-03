SRAM's new eTAP MultiClics offer extra shift options

SRAM has unveiled eTap MultiClics – supplementary shifters that give you extra options when using one of the brand's wireless electronic systems.

"MultiClics deliver a positive, precise feel and allow you to securely place shifters anywhere you want them, even around curves on the bar," says SRAM. "Flexible mounting wings also make wrapping bar tape around MultiClics simple and clean."

They're a similar proposition to the existing SRAM eTap Blips in terms of function, made for use on drop bars or aero base bars.

MultiClics connect to SRAM eTap and eTap AXS shift-brake levers, SRAM eTap and eTap AXS BlipBoxes and Zipp VukaShift AXS 90 shift extensions.

As well as shifting, they all allow you to control a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper seatpost.

The 'wing' sections are flexible so they'll shape to your handlebar, and adding bar tape over the top will hold the MultiClics in place.

MultiClics (including mount) will be available from May 2020 with 150mm, 450mm and 800mm cables, each priced at £115.

Get more info over at SRAM's website.