SRAM's new eTAP MultiClics offer extra shift options

Hello Raymond, as you seem to wish us all to stick to the rules here is a link to the Law, this one covers England, there are similar ones for...
"end of" is a terrible, autocratic thing to say in a discussion. It's like a parent exercising power over a rebellious teenager. "I have spoken, I...
And in Regent's Park they haven't banned vehices. There seem to be even more speeding commercial vehicles.
Was also the case pre-front suspension to run a bigger tyre at the front for more cushioning....
Alternatively you could just join the Strava challenge, and then jump over to NHS Charities Together's website to donate direct, without JustGiving...
Yes the current generation Wattbikes. I do alot of indoor spiining on a Stages bike as that is what they have at the gym but i do use thw Wattbies...
Absolutely. And most people going 20mph on gravel quite likely have wheel sponsors I'd imagine. Some fools will fall for it.
This worked, by the way.
Looks like they've upped the target to £400,000. I suppose they don't want it to stop if it reaches £100k. Good on them, I've just chipped in.
Nice, always good to find the source of the click.