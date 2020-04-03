Back to Tech news
SRAM's new eTAP MultiClics offer extra shift options

Supplementary shifters are designed for both drop handlebars and aero base bars
by Mat Brett
Fri, Apr 03, 2020 14:59
SRAM has unveiled eTap MultiClics – supplementary shifters that give you extra options when using one of the brand's wireless electronic systems.

"MultiClics deliver a positive, precise feel and allow you to securely place shifters anywhere you want them, even around curves on the bar," says SRAM. "Flexible mounting wings also make wrapping bar tape around MultiClics simple and clean."

They're a similar proposition to the existing SRAM eTap Blips in terms of function, made for use on drop bars or aero base bars.

MultiClics connect to SRAM eTap and eTap AXS shift-brake levers, SRAM eTap and eTap AXS BlipBoxes and Zipp VukaShift AXS 90 shift extensions.

As well as shifting, they all allow you to control a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper seatpost.

The 'wing' sections are flexible so they'll shape to your handlebar, and adding bar tape over the top will hold the MultiClics in place.

MultiClics (including mount) will be available from May 2020 with 150mm, 450mm and 800mm cables, each priced at £115.

Get more info over at SRAM's website. 

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

