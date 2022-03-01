Specialized shaves weight off S-Works Pathfinder gravel tyres to increase speed

Specialized has brought out new S-Works Pathfinder 700c x 42mm gravel tyres which keep the tread pattern, 2Bliss [tubeless] Ready compatibility and natural casing that the brand’s fast-rolling Pathfinder Pros are well known for, while shaving off 210g a set, with claims of reduced rolling resistance too.

“Road, gravel, or hardpack dirt: this is the fastest, lightest, most reactive gravel tyre we have ever made,” Specialized says.

The Pathfinder Pro is Specialized’s race-proven gravel tyre that has scooped up multiple victories at the US Unbound Gravel events, including first and second at the 2021 edition under Ian Boswell and Laurens ten Dam.

“Fast on the road and hardpack and good cornering grip”, Dave concluded when he reviewed the tyres for us but added that they’re “not great in the slop”.

The new dual Gripton compound found on the S-Works Pathfinder 42mm tyres features the T5 compound in the centre – designed to be fast rolling – with the T7 on the shoulders – designed to be grippy – for added traction.

“We’ve retained the Pathfinder’s proven tread pattern that rolls fast, with progressively more bite as you lean into a corner,” Specialized explains. “We reduced the volume of rubber used to reduce rolling resistance and shave weight.”

For durability across mixed surfaces, Specialized has introduced a new, lightweight cross-woven polyamide sidewall reinforcement, which it calls Grid Race, that is said to improve tear and puncture resistance while maintaining good elasticity for a supple ride.

“Grid Race provides incredible protection from any flinty gravel, sharp stones, or tyre collapse under harsh impact while helping to create a smooth and confident contact patch,” says Specialized.

The tyres also feature Specialized’s Black Belt puncture protection which runs under the entire tread.

The tyre is also lighter than before In the 42mm width, the S-Works Pathfinder weighs just 435g, whereas the Pro model in the same width weighs 540g.

According to Specialized, the tyres also have an incredibly low rolling resistance that’s 20% faster than any other gravel tyre it has ever made.

The new Pathfinder tyres are only available as 700c x 42mm and are priced at £50.

The just-released model sits alongside the Pathfinder Pro versions which are available in 700c x 38mm, 700c x 42mm and 650b x 47mm.

