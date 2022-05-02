Santini launches new Maillot Jaune collection to celebrate the Tour de France

As well as supplying the official Tour de France yellow jersey, Italian cycling apparel specialist Santini has launched a whole new line of kit for 2022 to whet your Tour de France whistle. Featuring two types of jersey, shorts, a base layer and accessories, it looks like there are only men's sizes available and considering the gear is in celebration of Le Tour, it's noticeably not all that yellow.

In our opinion that's not necessarily a bad thing, with the Espirit jersey in Le Maillot Jaune collection shown above featuring tasteful shades of blue with a smattering of Tour de France yellow throughout.

This one is priced at £100, and is supposed to be extra breathable with a super lightweight and comfortable micromesh fabric according to Santini.

If you prioritise winning over wicking (and have £140 to spare), then the Allez jersey is more up your street. In terms of its fit, material and features, it's an exact copy of the official Tour de France yellow jersey, made entirely from recycled polyester and waste 'yarn-derived' fabrics with a body-hugging fit to improve aerodynamics.

> Pissei turns yellow for the Tour de France

The upper is described as 'ultramarine blue' while the sleeves are 'petrol green', says Santini.

The £180 Maillot Jaune bib shorts feature Santini's 'Thunderbike Power' fabric and a multi density seat pad with gel inserts for long hot days in the saddle: "A special design created to express the history and grandeur of the Tour’s enigmatic past in a range of modern, technical cycling apparel," boasts Santini.

Here are the remaining products in the collection plus prices:

Baselayer: £30

Rain Jacket: £180

Rain Vest: £130

Technical T-Shirt: £60

Cycling Cap: £19

Neck Warmer: £15

Gloves: £30

Socks: £15

The collection is available to buy from Santini's website, the official Tour de France site and official Tour de France shops. All sizes are available at the time of writing, you can check out the kit in more detail here.

Looking forward to the Tour de France already? We're going to be out in Copenhagen for the Grand Départ, so feel free to share some ideas for terrific Tour content you'd like from us in the comments below!