Santini launches new Maillot Jaune collection to celebrate the Tour de France

The supplier of the official TDF yellow jersey has unveiled a separate (surprisingly not that yellow) clothing collection that "celebrates the uniqueness of the Tour de France"
by Jack Sexty
Mon, May 02, 2022 15:40
0

As well as supplying the official Tour de France yellow jersey, Italian cycling apparel specialist Santini has launched a whole new line of kit for 2022 to whet your Tour de France whistle. Featuring two types of jersey, shorts, a base layer and accessories, it looks like there are only men's sizes available and considering the gear is in celebration of Le Tour, it's noticeably not all that yellow. 

santini maillot jaune collection jersey 1

In our opinion that's not necessarily a bad thing, with the Espirit jersey in Le Maillot Jaune collection shown above featuring tasteful shades of blue with a smattering of Tour de France yellow throughout.

This one is priced at £100, and is supposed to be extra breathable with a super lightweight and comfortable micromesh fabric according to Santini. 

santini le maillot jaune allez jersey

If you prioritise winning over wicking (and have £140 to spare), then the Allez jersey is more up your street. In terms of its fit, material and features, it's an exact copy of the official Tour de France yellow jersey, made entirely from recycled polyester and waste 'yarn-derived' fabrics with a body-hugging fit to improve aerodynamics.

 > Pissei turns yellow for the Tour de France

The upper is described as 'ultramarine blue' while the sleeves are 'petrol green', says Santini. 

santini maillot jaune collection bib shorts

The £180 Maillot Jaune bib shorts feature Santini's 'Thunderbike Power' fabric and a multi density seat pad with gel inserts for long hot days in the saddle: "A special design created to express the history and grandeur of the Tour’s enigmatic past in a range of modern, technical cycling apparel," boasts Santini. 

Here are the remaining products in the collection plus prices: 

Baselayer: £30
Rain Jacket: £180
Rain Vest: £130
Technical T-Shirt: £60
Cycling Cap: £19
Neck Warmer: £15 
Gloves: £30
Socks: £15 

santini le maillot jaune rain jacket

The collection is available to buy from Santini's website, the official Tour de France site and official Tour de France shops. All sizes are available at the time of writing, you can check out the kit in more detail here

Looking forward to the Tour de France already? We're going to be out in Copenhagen for the Grand Départ, so feel free to share some ideas for terrific Tour content you'd like from us in the comments below! 

Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

