Roval trickles down top-end Terra CLX gravel rims to more affordable CL model + launches new Rapide sprinters’ bars

Roval has trickled down technology from its flagship performance gravel Terra CLX wheelset to the Terra C for less than half the price, as well as introducing a new Terra handlebar with an "egg" shaped profile, shallow drop and short reach for dealing with the demands of rough terrain.

On the road side of things, there’s also the new lightweight Rapide aerodynamic handlebar – which has already seen victory under the stewardship of Peter Sagan on Stage 10 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Terra CL

“Engineered to be as diverse as the ever-expanding terrain drop bar bikes are exploring, the Terra family introduces a suite of new best-in-class products to expand your ride beyond the pavement,” says Roval.

The new 32mm deep Terra CL uses the same “super-light, incredibly tough rim” as Roval’s flagship Terra CLX model and comes in at a claimed weight of 1,400g.

With an internal width of 25mm, these can handle 28mm road tyres up to beastier 47mm tyres.

For accessibility and durability, says Roval, DT Swiss 350 hubs have been laced with DT Swiss Competition Straight pull spokes.

The Terra CLs use a hooked bead, and come taped and tubeless-ready.

Price: £1,400

Terra C

The Terra C shares the same hub and spoke architecture as the Terra CL but is paired with an all-new rim layout.

The 32mm deep rims are crafted using Resin Transfer Moulding that is said to maximise strength and material performance.

The Terra Cs use a lower spec DT Swiss hub, the 370, and come in heavier at 1,610g.

Price: £1,150

Terra Handlebar

The new Terra handlebars are designed to provide comfort in demanding mixed-terrain riding conditions.

“The bar tops are an ergonomic ‘egg’ shape with a [103mm] shallow drop and [70mm] short reach to optimise comfort and control when riding in the drops, and a 12-degree flare starts in the drops and opens up the ends of the bars for clean control alignment and optimal all-terrain comfort,” says Roval.

Integrated internal Di2 routing gives these 200g (420mm) bars a clean finish.

Price: £250

Rapide bars

The new Rapide handlebar is claimed to be “the lightest aero bar in its class" at 225g for the 420mm width.

“Utilising real-world feedback from our sponsored pro tour riders, the airfoil is offset forward to offer greater wrist, forearm, and knee clearance making it just as ideal for sprints and out of the saddle efforts,” says Roval.

A textured top surface is designed to ensure a secure and comfortable grip even when wet, and it also includes a recessed step so that the bar tape wraps flush with the tops.

Roval claims that the bar has been optimised in the wind tunnel.

There are four sizes available: 380mm, 400mm, 420mm and 440mm.

Price: £350

