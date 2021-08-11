Support road.cc

Ribble Gravel SL SRAM Force XPLR - 1.jpeg

Ribble adds SRAM XPLR drivetrain options to Gravel bike range

British brand offers new Force and Rival builds for its carbon, titanium and aluminium models
by Mat Brett
Wed, Aug 11, 2021 11:15
Ribble has announced that its Gravel bikes will now be available with the SRAM XPLR 1x (single chainring) drivetrain components that were announced yesterday.

Ribble has created two new levels of build using SRAM Force and Rival XPLR AXS for its Gravel SL (carbon fibre), AL (aluminium) and Ti (titanium) models. Force is SRAM’s second-tier groupset while Rival is the third tier, electronic shifting having been added at this level for the first time earlier in the year

Ribble Gravel AL SRAM Rival XPLR - 1.jpeg

Prices for a Ribble Gravel AL with Rival XPLR AXS start at £2,699. This would get you a bike equipped with Mavic’s Allroad 650b Alloy Disc wheels, a flared Level handlebar, and a Fizik Taiga saddle. 

As usual with Ribble, you can customise the spec using the brand’s online BikeBuilder tool. If you wanted to upgrade to a Hope 20Five RS4 700c wheelset, for example, you’d just select that on Ribble’s website and the price would go up by £250.

Ribble Gravel Ti SRAM Force XPLR - 1.jpeg

Custom Colour is available on the Gravel SL and AL models, meaning that you can select the colour of the frame, the decals, accents, and so on. 

The prices of the various build options are as follows:

Ribble Gravel AL Rival XPLR AXS from £2,699
Ribble Gravel Ti Rival XPLR AXS from £3,399
Ribble Gravel Ti Force XPLR AXS from £5,699
Ribble Gravel SL Rival XPLR AXS from £3,199
Ribble Gravel SL Force XPLR AXS from £5,599

Availability is an issue across the cycling world at the moment, with demand far exceeding the ability to supply. Estimated dispatch dates are dependent on the frame type and size you select, and cover a period from November 2021 to February 2022.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

