Restrap releases 14L and 17L Bar Bags with dry bag and holster included

Restrap has updated its Bar Bag with new 14 litre and 17 litre models that come with an upgraded handlebar attachment. Both options consist of a tape sealed and waterproof 6oz nylon double roll dry bag which has a capacity of 14 litres, while the larger 17 litre option has a removable three litre ‘food pouch’ on top of this, quite literally.

The Bar Bag is part of Restrap’s Carry Everything range and is designed to provide a hassle-free luggage solution for bikepacking, touring or commuting on road and gravel.

With no rack, mounts or tools required, the Bar Bag is quick to attach if you want to increase your carrying capacity.

Both bags now come with an upgraded handlebar attachment which uses spring-loaded cam lock buckles for hassle-free and secure attachment.

Foam spacers are also included to add a gap between your bars and bag to allow you to ride with your hands on the tops or to fit lights or accommodate other handlebar accessories you may have attached.

The new smaller size 14 litre capacity option now consists of a holster and a dry bag, “allowing riders to run efficient loadouts on their bars”, says Restrap.

An elastic drawcord is included on the top of the holster for stowing layers quickly while on the move, and for keeping jackets, gloves or other accessories accessible.

The larger 17 litre option features the same 14 litre dry bag that's used on the smaller size as well as a removable three litre capacity ‘food pouch’ - this is held in place with Fidlock fittings, and with a new Hypalon retention system which Restrap says has been added for extra security on rough terrain.

The shock cord on both models is reflective for added visibility and safety.

Restrap’s 14 litre capacity version costs £99.99 and the bigger capacity 17 litre one is £119.99.

