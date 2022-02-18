Support road.cc

Restrap releases 14L and 17L Bar Bags with dry bag and holster included

Designed as a hassle-free luggage solution for road and gravel use, no tools are needed to take advantage of the practical carrying capacity
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Fri, Feb 18, 2022 08:11

First Published Feb 18, 2022

Restrap has updated its Bar Bag with new 14 litre and 17 litre models that come with an upgraded handlebar attachment. Both options consist of a tape sealed and waterproof 6oz nylon double roll dry bag which has a capacity of 14 litres, while the larger 17 litre option has a removable three litre ‘food pouch’ on top of this, quite literally. 

2022 Restrap Bar Bag 14L 6

The Bar Bag is part of Restrap’s Carry Everything range and is designed to provide a hassle-free luggage solution for bikepacking, touring or commuting on road and gravel. 

2022 Restrap Bar Bag 3

With no rack, mounts or tools required, the Bar Bag is quick to attach if you want to increase your carrying capacity. 

2022 Restrap Bag Bag 7

Both bags now come with an upgraded handlebar attachment which uses spring-loaded cam lock buckles for hassle-free and secure attachment.

Foam spacers are also included to add a gap between your bars and bag to allow you to ride with your hands on the tops or to fit lights or accommodate other handlebar accessories you may have attached.

2022 Restrap Bar Bag 14L 3

The new smaller size 14 litre capacity option now consists of a holster and a dry bag, “allowing riders to run efficient loadouts on their bars”, says Restrap. 

2022 Restrap Bar Bag 14L 5

An elastic drawcord is included on the top of the holster for stowing layers quickly while on the move, and for keeping jackets, gloves or other accessories accessible. 

2022 Restrap Bar Bag 14L 3

The larger 17 litre option features the same 14 litre dry bag that's used on the smaller size as well as a removable three litre capacity ‘food pouch’ - this is held in place with Fidlock fittings, and with a new Hypalon retention system which Restrap says has been added for extra security on rough terrain. 

2022 Restrap Bar Bag 17l

The shock cord on both models is reflective for added visibility and safety.

Restrap’s 14 litre capacity version costs £99.99 and the bigger capacity 17 litre one is £119.99.

www.restrap.com

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

