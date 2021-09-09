Redshift smashes funding target for LED smart pedals

Redshift has already smashed its Kickstarter funding target for Arclight pedals, which feature LEDs facing both front and rear, with more than a month remaining. It currently has pledges totalling over 500% of the £14,500 goal.
“The Arclight pedals are a unique set of bike lights that take advantage of the natural motion of a cyclist,” says Redshift, a US brand that started on Kickstarter back in 2013.
“The pedalling motion creates a distinctive and instantly recognisable light pattern. This unique light movement provides a clear signal to motorists of a cyclist's presence.”
If you’re riding in the dark, UK law requires that each of your pedals features two amber reflectors positioned so that one is visible from the front and the other from the rear. We all know, though, that many pedals – particularly clipless pedals – don’t feature reflectors.
You can also mount the Arclight light modules to rubber wrap-around straps and use them as standard lights on the front/rear of your bike, clothing, or bag. Again, smart technology automatically selects the correct colour depending on whether the light is facing forwards or backwards.
Redshift says that a pair of Arclight pedals weighs 610g and that it is working on a clipless pedal option
You can get yourself in line for a pair of Redshift Arclight pedals by pledging $89 (about £65) although this Super Early Bird offer ends later today.
After that, you’re looking at a pledge of $109 (about £80). The full RRP is expected to be $135 (about £98). Delivery is scheduled for February 2022. As we always point out, pledging money via Kickstarter is not the same as buying through a shop or online retailer. You can find all the Kickstarter rules here.
Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.
