Rapha unveil Explore Long Sleeve Pullover as a casual option for winter adventuring

Rapha has introduced a new Explore Long Sleeve Pullover that’s designed to be warm and quick-drying for cold-weather adventure riding.

Made from a gridded fleece material, Rapha says the pullover layer is “insulating yet highly breathable” for optimal temperature regulation when it’s cold.

The windproof panels wrapping the shoulders and arms are designed to both keep chilly air out and to “guard against foliage” on tighter tracks.

This casual option forms part of Rapha’s Explore range which is aimed at touring, long distance and gravel riding. The pullover has the same fit as Rapha’s long-sleeved Technical T-Shirt which the brand claim provides “complete freedom of movement when navigating technical sections of trail”.

A neat storage pocket with a zip has been included on the upper sleeve—it reportedly has sufficient space for cards. Room for any further items will have to be confirmed when we test our review sample (one is on the way).

Finished off with a hanger loop, the pullover is designed to dry easily after any rainy adventuring.

This smart pullover is available in dark navy for both genders, with an additional option of green for men and purple for women. They’re all priced £120.

