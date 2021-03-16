New Rapha x One More City Collection raises funds for cancer research

Rapha has partnered with One More City to launch a limited collection of cycling gear that is designed to “represent beauty in the face of adversity” and remind riders to check their breasts. All profits are going towards funding research into advanced breast cancer led by the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London.

It is a beautiful collection and one that looks set to attract awareness of such an important subject. More collabs like this... yes, please!

The annual cycling campaign One More City was started in 2017 by Rapha Cycling Club (RCC) member Christine O’Connell—who is living with secondary breast cancer—to raise money for breast cancer support services.

A label with diagrams about how to check your breasts, with the words “grab a handful, curvy roads ahead”, is included in the jersey inner pocket typically used to stash cards or keys.

“Christine hopes that when people empty their pockets, they will see the message and be encouraged to become aware of their breasts, or to pass the message on to a family member or friend,” says the Institute of Cancer Research.

The NHS Breast Screening Programme has a five-point plan for being breast aware, encouraging people to know what’s normal for them and to look and feel their breasts and know what changes to look for.

Christine, 48, was first diagnosed in 2012, after months of treatment, she was given the all-clear. But six years later, when cycling to a meeting, Christine suffered a seizure. She was taken to hospital, where it was discovered that the cancer had come back and had spread to her brain and bones.

All profits from the sale of the limited collection of men’s and women’s jerseys, bags and caps will support a new breast cancer PhD studentship at The Institute of Cancer Research, in partnership with Imperial College London.

“The aim is to create and develop new treatment options for patients with advanced breast cancer by bringing together the best resources and innovative research methods of two of the UK’s leading cancer research centres,” says the Institute of Cancer Research.

The limited collection is on sale here at rapha.cc.