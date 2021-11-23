Support road.cc

Is this Rapha Insulated Gore-Tex Field Coat the ultimate winter jacket for urban commutes?

With casual parka styling, a fully waterproof shell and quilted liner, this looks rather sung for winter urban riding
by Liam Cahill
Tue, Nov 23, 2021 12:12
3

Rapha has been busy designing jackets recently and one that has really caught our eye is the Insulated Field Coat from the City Collection, and it’s not just because of the £495 price tag.

The primary reason that we suspect this could be a winner is the use of a 3-layer Gore-Tex fabric for the outer shell. Rapha claims that this has been designed to meet Gore’s Black Diamond standard of protection which, in plain English, means it should do a very good job of keeping even the heaviest rain out.

Rapha Insulated Field Coat 2

That waterproofing is generally why brands and customers opt for a Gore-Tex option and while Gore’s ShakeDry technology provides incredible waterproofing and breathability, it is far too delicate to be used with a rucksack and thus isn’t suitable for many commuters.

Rapha Insulated Field Coat

In the place of Shakedry, Rapha has used a Gore-Tex laminate which is a three-layer sandwich comprising a face fabric, a membrane, and a knit backer. The laminated design means that a 3L fabric will generally be lighter, more durable and provide less bulk than a 2L fabric. It’s also the reason for the high price.

Rapha Insulated Field Coat - Arm

That outer layer is also windproof and the styling, Rapha says, comes from classic military field jackets. It’s certainly one of the most pub-friendly designs that we’ve seen for a commuting jacket and yes, that is an important factor for us here at road.cc.

If you intend wearing the shell without the liner, Rapha has used Gore’s C-Knit backer which it claims offers improved next to skin comfort.

Three pockets located on the front are all waterproof, providing a secure place to store keys, phones and other daily essentials away from the rain.

Rapha Insulated Field Coat - Hood

The waist, and the packable hood, are both adjustable and the cuffs are adjustable too so that you can get a nice close fit around gloves. Those cuffs also feature fold-away hi-vis pink tabs to help other road users identify when you are signalling.

Rapha Insulated Field Coat - Liner

Inside, Rapha has used a detachable short sleeve liner which can be worn separately or left at home to increase the range of temperatures that the jacket can be used in. This liner uses 60gsm EcoDown polyester sheet insulation to keep you toasty through the depths of winter.

Currently, Rapha is offering the jacket in a men’s cut only with sizes ranging from XS-XXL. Availability is set as ‘mid-December’ and RCC members will get first dibs with 48-hour early access. We’ll have a full review on the site soon to clarify whether this really is the ultimate winter commuting jacket.

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

