‘Pride On’ returns this June as Zwift renews partnership with Athlete Ally

Online training platform Zwift has announced its Pride On event series partnership with Athlete Ally will continue to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and to ensure the platform is “an inclusive and welcoming environment” for all.

Zwift has donated $25,000 and this marks the platform’s third year of partnership with the charitable organisation that works within sport for reform and greater inclusivity. The non-profit educates athletic communities at all levels—governing bodies, teams, and individuals—about LGBTQIA+ inclusion in sports.

Zwifters can unlock the Pride On kit by completing one of the rides that will be taking place every day, apart from Sundays, throughout June.

The new kit design is “rooted in representation, inclusion and progression”, borrowing colours, hues and tints from several LGBTQIA+ flags including the Philadelphia Pride Flag, Daniel Quasar's Progress Pride Flag, and Monica Helms' Transgender Flag.

Select rides will be led by prominent members of the Zwift LGBTQIA+ community including the likes of three-time UCI BMX World Champion Shanaze Reade.

Workout of the Week will be designed by LGBTQIA+ community leaders and Zwift employees.

“Live group workout events will be held on Wednesdays featuring this content or if wanting to workout alone, Zwifters can access these workouts on-demand through the Workout of the Week folder within the Training section in the game,” Zwift says.

As well as the events in June, Zwift says the celebration of Pride will continue on the platform throughout the year, with bi-monthly events.

Zwift also says it has plans to commemorate landmark dates including World AIDS Day and National Coming Out Day.

Internally, Zwift says it is committed to educating its employees about LGBTQIA+ issues.

