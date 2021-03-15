Pirelli introduces all-new P Zero Road and P Zero Race clincher tyres

Pirelli has widened its P Zero family by introducing the new all-round P Zero Road tube-type tyre, alongside the P Zero Race all-rounder race-ready tube-type tyre with new SmartEVO Compound and TechBELT casing technology (more on that tech in a mo). These new tyres are taking over from Pirelli’s best-seller, the P Zero Velo, that was launched back in June 2019.

A tubeless-ready version of the P Zero Race already exists – read our review here – as does a lightweight P Zero Race TLR SL – read our review here.

The P Zero Race is Pirelli’s new top of the range performance tyre for use with inner tubes, while the P Zero Road is for more day to day use and aims to “be the perfect solution for riders who are looking for the most balanced performance”.

After three years of development working with its WorldTour teams, Trek Segafredo, Team BikeExchange and AG2R Citroën, the brand claims the new P Zero Race is the “best performing all-round bicycle race tyre ever conceived”.

Like the existing tubeless-ready version, the P Zero Race features Pirelli’s SmartEVO Compound that uses a blend of three different polymers, with each said to provide specific performance qualities to achieve the optimal balance of characteristics.

Pirelli claims this new SmartEVO Compound results in better grip on the dry and wet, while also providing lower rolling resistance.

The construction of the casing is new, made using 120 TPI (threads per inch) nylon. The P Zero Race has been adapted to the new ETRTO 19mm rim standards (inner channel size) and as a result each size has a wider tread than the corresponding P Zero Velo. This wider footprint is said to benefit rolling performance and control when cornering.

A wider protective belt has also been introduced. The new TechBELT technology, according to Pirelli, is a “high performing casing structure with an added layer of high cut resistant fabric underneath the tread to provide superior puncture protection in a wide variety of conditions”.

Pirelli’s P Zero Road training tyre also uses this casing technology but it features an EVO compound instead of the premium SmartEVO alternative.

The EVO compound is a “high-tech formulation that provides excellent grip and low rolling resistance at the same time, while offering a great balance of mileage and all-round performance,” Pirelli says.

The P Zero Race is available in 26mm, 28mm and 30mm widths, in black or with tan rubber sidewalls (Classic). It will soon be available in a Colour Edition version too (yellow, red or white). Pirelli claims a weight of 205g for a 25mm model, 225g for 28mm, and 245g for 30mm.

The P Zero Road is available in black, in 24mm (215g), 26mm (235g), and 28mm (255g) widths.

The P Zero Race costs £54.99, while P Zero Road costs £37.99.

velo.pirelli.com