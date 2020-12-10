Parcours Alta now offered as a 650b gravel wheelset with reduced spokes

Parcours says its new gravel 650b wheelset is for those “seeking a ‘one wheel’ setup for their gravel bike”, thanks to its lightweight build that boasts 35mm deep aero profile wide carbon rims.

The new 650b wheelset (£849) is designed for those mixing it up on both the gravel and tarmac, with the robust build said to “thrive on exploring the most rugged of trails, and yet is also just at home powering along the flats, with responsive handling”.

Down from the 28 spokes of existing 700c’s, these tubeless ready wheels are promised to still be “robust enough for whatever you throw at it”. The 24 spokes are laced in a two-cross pattern both at the front and rear, to an aluminium hub with EZO cartridge bearings as used in the 700c’s.

With this, the 650b versions are lighter and come in at a very respectable claimed weight of 1,360g for the wheelset (605g front, 755g rear), whereas the 700cs were 1,494g.

It features the same 35mm deep aero rims which impressed Dave Arthur with their strength and stiffness for the price when he tested the 700c version earlier this year. His full review can be found here.

With a wide internal rim width of 25mm, these hookless rims are said to be well suited to “the most animated off-road routes” and are designed to be wrapped in wide gravel tyres, to maximise comfort and traction over the tougher terrain.

Set up for commonplace 12mm thru-axles, adapter kits are also available to fit various other axle standards.

Get more info at www.parcours.cc