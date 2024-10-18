Support road.cc

Orbea launches new Avant alloy-framed endurance bike with refined geometry and "Service Box" to stash your stuffOrbea Avant 1

Orbea launches new Avant alloy-framed endurance bike with refined geometry and "Service Box" to stash your stuff

Comfort and practicality is key with the Spanish brand's latest road bike launch, featuring 35mm tyre clearance, mudguard mounting points and a box under the downtube to store a puncture repair kit
by Jack Sexty
Fri, Oct 18, 2024 18:15
3

The Basque bike brand Orbea has given its Avant aluminium road bike model an overhaul by changing the frame silhouette, refining the geometry and adding a party piece "Service Box" under the downtube to stash essentials. 

Orbea Avant 2024 2

Gone is the sharp drop towards the back of the top tube as it meets the seat cluster that we saw on the Avant launched in 2020, with Orbea going for a more conventional sloping top tube on the 2025 model. 

Other than the shape of the frame, the geometry of it was also a big focus of Orbea's efforts on the new Avant: "Comfort is key", so the brand says. 

In its attempts to achieve more riding comfort, Orbea has gone for a steeper seat angle and a longer top tube to "put the rider in the perfect position to attack the climbs".

For increased descending confidence, the fork angle has been relaxed and the wheelbase lengthened, and a size-specific fork trail should further improve handling.

The carbon fork utilises Orbea's 'OMR carbon form', essentially the addition of high strength fibres to the standard lay-up to increase the stiffness-to-weight ratio, and banish any old tropes about aluminium-framed bikes being tooth-rattling... 

Orbea Avant 2024 4
The welds look noticeably smoother on the new Avant

The 35mm tyre clearance (without mudguards, and 32mm with them), mudguard mounts and ICR+ full internal cable routing all carry over from the outgoing model. Aesthetically Orbea appears to have tidied up the welds even more on the new Avant, and practically it claims that by controlling the shapes and wall thicknesses of the aluminium, the frame is lighter and stronger with "enough flex to be comfortable without compromising pedalling efficiency". Stiffer, lighter, more compliant, you get the picture...  

A forged bottom bracket allows Orbea to route cables inside the frame, protecting them and taking the most direct route to reduce friction. The bike is also ready for electronic shifting, though all the off-the-peg models featured in the presser come with mechanical groupsets. 

Orbea Avant 2024 2

Orbea's new "Service Box" means you can leave the saddle bag at home, with room for a puncture repair kit and your house keys, according to Orbea (though that may lead to some unwanted jangling while you ride). It looks longer and slimmer than the storage box on Orbea's Orca Aero racer and Ordu time trial/triathlon bike, which seems to better compliment the lines of the bike. 

Orbea avant 2024 on white

The new Avant bikes should be available with retailers imminently, prices starting from £1,499 for the Avant H60 with Shimano Claris shifting, going up to £2,299 for the H30 with a Shimano 105 12-speed mechanical groupset.

All bikes are disc brake-only, and sizes range from 47cm to 60cm frames going up in 2cm increments (apart from the biggest two, which jump from 57cm to 60cm). We're not given any weights for the frame or full bikes, but hopefully we'll stick one on the scales ourselves if we can get hold of a bike to review. 

Check out the Orbea website for more deets. 

Jack Sexty

Add new comment

3 comments

Avatar
thehill | 2 hours ago
2 likes

that thing on the downtube is the ugliest thing i have seen on a bike for a long time

Avatar
lesterama replied to thehill | 46 min ago
0 likes

Complements SRAM AXS

Avatar
ubercurmudgeon replied to thehill | 25 min ago
0 likes

Looks like a particularly-badly integrated battery on an ebike from about 5-10 years ago.

