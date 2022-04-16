New Trek Domane breaks cover at Paris-Roubaix... and is instantly rode to victory by Elisa Longo Borghini

As we already knew, a new Trek Domane endurance bike is coming soon - and now we know what it's going to look like, with Elisa Longo Borghini riding it to a stunning victory in the Roubaix Velodrome this afternoon.

𝐋𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐎 𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐆𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐈 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐒-𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐀𝐈𝐗 𝐅𝐄𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐒! 🏆 What a ride from the Italian who conquers the Hell of the North 💪#ParisRoubaixFemmes pic.twitter.com/Y203t4plru — Eurosport (@eurosport) April 16, 2022

Before Borghini's win, we spotted the new bike in a video posted to Trek-Segafredo's social media pages; and in all the photos and footage we've seen, it seems like rather than expanding out the IsoSpeed compliance system as we predicted, the opposite could be true.

It doesn't look like there's any decoupling at the head tube junction, suggesting the front IsoSpeed has been removed altogether. At the rear, the seat cluster is a different shape and the distinctive Domane MK. III seatpost looks to have gone.

This 'MK. IV' etching on the left chainstay is perhaps the biggest giveaway that it's the new version. As mentioned before, the current model is the third iteration, with the first Domane originally launching back in 2012 when Fabian Cancellera rode it to victory at Strade Bianche that year.

A final observation from our tech editor Mat Brett is that the brake hoses enter the frame right at the front of the head tube, in front of the fork steerer. On the existing Domane, they enter the head tube behind the fork steerer.

We have our own Liam Cahill on the ground at Roubaix, who between beers will be reporting back with more news from the cobbles as he spots it on the site and over on our Instagram page.

What do you want to see from the new Domane? Let us know in the comments as always.