New Trek Domane breaks cover at Paris-Roubaix... and is instantly rode to victory by Elisa Longo Borghini

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
Again nothing to do with competition or rights but a note that even in existing traditional category and labelling systems there are a possibly...
I could understand the terms mostly, but the thought of actually solving...yuck!
Could you point me towards the relevant guidance/ legislation? Thanks
True - and most people don't appreciate just how much space is given over to motor infra. Why would they? It's just "the environment" that you...
It didn't immediately occur to me that racism might have played a part - I thought it was just the usual pro-driver attitude. But yes, it certainly...
I call upon road.cc to ban me as a lycrist infiltrator and luddite! I was on the edge of suggesting restricting people's human rights / their...
So, from a beacon for two generations of petrol-heads and three decades promoting a throwaway attitude to the world's resources to a new ministry -...
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7lSDzRircvE ...
True! And heavy metal on a bike is still dominant in most of the developing world and with Dutch traditionalists.
Exactly. On a pavement, in a hallway, or in the middle of the park, a person walking can (not) do all those things in perfect safety. But on a...