New Trek Domane breaks cover at Paris-Roubaix... and is instantly rode to victory by Elisa Longo Borghini

Trek-Segafredo drop a video appearing to show their riders aboard a 'MK. IV' Domane, and it's already notched up a win thanks to its exceptional Italian pilot
by Jack Sexty
UPDATED Sat, Apr 16, 2022 15:43

First Published Apr 16, 2022

1

As we already knew, a new Trek Domane endurance bike is coming soon - and now we know what it's going to look like, with Elisa Longo Borghini riding it to a stunning victory in the Roubaix Velodrome this afternoon. 

> Trek to launch new Domane range

Before Borghini's win, we spotted the new bike in a video posted to Trek-Segafredo's social media pages; and in all the photos and footage we've seen, it seems like rather than expanding out the IsoSpeed compliance system as we predicted, the opposite could be true.

It doesn't look like there's any decoupling at the head tube junction, suggesting the front IsoSpeed has been removed altogether. At the rear, the seat cluster is a different shape and the distinctive Domane MK. III seatpost looks to have gone. 

2022 Paris-Roubaix Trek Domane spy shot - chainstay mk4

This 'MK. IV' etching on the left chainstay is perhaps the biggest giveaway that it's the new version. As mentioned before, the current model is the third iteration, with the first Domane originally launching back in 2012 when Fabian Cancellera rode it to victory at Strade Bianche that year. 

> Trek road bikes - explore the complete range 
2022 Paris-Roubaix Trek Domane spy shot - 2

A final observation from our tech editor Mat Brett is that the brake hoses enter the frame right at the front of the head tube, in front of the fork steerer. On the existing Domane, they enter the head tube behind the fork steerer. 

We have our own Liam Cahill on the ground at Roubaix, who between beers will be reporting back with more news from the cobbles as he spots it on the site and over on our Instagram page

What do you want to see from the new Domane? Let us know in the comments as always. 

Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

