New colours from Rapha - Dusty pastels are en vogue

Rapha has been rather busy lately and with summer fast approaching, they’ve released a range of new colours to help you “set the tone”. Looks like dusty pastel tones are in.

“In a world turned upside down, jumping on your bike is a chance to let your mind wander, to resurrect your routine and to set the tone. Whether you’re riding inside or out, our latest collections are now available in a carefully curated selection of new colours, ready for the road ahead”

We can’t argue with that first bit. If you need to give your cycling wardrobe a refresh then Rapha reckons that they’ve got 2020’s colour palette sorted. While we still think that blue and black argyle is what you need, we'll let Rapha give trendsetting a shot.

Their new colours include 'Dark Olive', 'Rose', 'Grey Blue', 'Light Blue', and more. The colours are all subdued, apart from a rich 'Navy' and a rather fetching 'Orange'. Many of the new colours are paired with an accent colour, usually in the form of Rapha's trademark armband.

In terms of the colours themselves, it appears that the dusty pastels are in again. Coming from the world of gravel, the colours are kind on the eyes and we're glad to be seeing the back of neon that seems to have had its day. Though purists, we hope that you’re sitting down, Rapha is bringing back coloured bib shorts.

Their Pro Team Bib Shorts in navy blue give you another option aside from plain black and you can pair it with the matching Pro Team Jersey.

While the fashion for a few years has been for 'any colour as long as it's black', we've been seeing a return of some colour in the bib shorts department lately and if Van der Poel can wear them, then so can you. Just maybe not white on a rainy day, thanks.

The new colours feature in Rapha’s Pro Team, Classic, Brevet and Core ranges. They’re not just reserved for the key pieces like jerseys and bib shorts. Rapha’s base layers, like this Pro Team women’s model, have also had a colour refresh.

