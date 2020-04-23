Rapha adds new Lightweight Jersey to its Core range

Rapha has added a lightweight option to its Core jersey range with a focus on breathability and comfort in hot weather.

Rapha introduced the Core range back in 2016 and it has been expanding it ever since to now include gravel clothing, winter kit, and, with this latest release, a lightweight jersey for summer riding. The new Core Lightweight jersey comes in a men’s cut and a women’s cut and is available in three colours at £60.

“Our Core Jersey is the trusted choice of cyclists around the world for any kind of riding. But for the hottest days, we’ve created a lighter, brighter cousin: the Core Lightweight Jersey.”

When Rapha first launched the Core range, it was billed as more affordable but with the same Rapha quality. The new Core Lightweight Jersey brings the price down further, down from the original £75 for the Core jersey to £60. While this will still be high in the eyes of some, for many riders, this brings Rapha down to a respectable price.

Rapha says that the new Lightweight Core jersey features the same “fit and features of the original” Core jersey, but they’ve selected a lighter 85gsm fabric for the front of the jersey and the sleeves to aid ventilation. The original Core jersey featured a 125gsm fabric throughout. This lightweight mesh, Rapha claims, helps “to promote airflow and regulate body temperature.”

The back of the jersey has the slightly denser 105gsm fabric to offer UPF40 sun protection. You’ll also find “the same signature finishing touches that define the Core collection are present,” Rapha say. These are the three gusseted pockets, subtle logos and the classic Rapha armband.

They also say that those “lighter weight fabrics dry quickly so you’ll never catch a chill”. A full-length zipper and rear silicone hem gripper finish the jersey.

Amazingly for Rapha, we’ve only got one arty photo to accompany the new jersey. These are strange times.

rapha.cc/core