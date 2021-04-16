Support road.cc

H&B Bionic Half Finger Cycling Gloves 2

New Bionic Half Finger Cycling Gloves launched by H&B with Dream Pad technology

The patented Dream Pad technology offloads pressure from the ulnar nerve for reduced numbness and tingling, claims H&B
by Anna Marie Hughes
Fri, Apr 16, 2021 11:25
1

Sports equipment company Hillerich & Bradsby (H&B) has released the latest iteration of its Bionic collection, the Bionic Half Finger Cycling Gloves for road cyclists. Reduced hand numbness and tingling is promised thanks to a strategically-placed patented relief pad system.

H&B Bionic Half Finger Cycling Gloves 4

These half-finger gloves from the Louisville-based brand feature patented Dream Pad technology, designed by hand specialists to help offload pressure from the ulnar nerve when riding.

“This revolutionary pad creates a precisely engineered tunnel for your most delicate hand nerve. Even when taped properly, handlebars are unable to adapt to the intricacies of your hands and to the dozens of grips changes that occur during a ride,” says H&B.

H&B Bionic Half Finger Cycling Gloves 1

Unlike traditional cycling gloves, these are said to adapt to your hand’s anatomy, rather than the handlebars you are gripping onto, for an “unmatched secure grip that’s solid enough to put you in full control, yet light enough to stay comfortable”.

The Bionic Cycling Gloves promise to help reduce hand numbness, tingling and fatigue so that riders can enjoy longer, more comfortable and relaxed rides.

Shock-absorbing pads also help to provide a more relaxed on your bars by dulling the road buzz.

H&B Bionic Half Finger Cycling Gloves 3

The adjustable Velcro closure should provide a snug fit, while the Premium Cabretta leather palm promises to be durable and long-lasting. Inside the gloves, Terrycloth micro-pads are designed to keep your hands cool and dry, and breathability is achieved with web zones.

Price-wise, these are $44.99, which is around £33.

www.bionicgloves.com

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

