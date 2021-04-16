New Bionic Half Finger Cycling Gloves launched by H&B with Dream Pad technology

Sports equipment company Hillerich & Bradsby (H&B) has released the latest iteration of its Bionic collection, the Bionic Half Finger Cycling Gloves for road cyclists. Reduced hand numbness and tingling is promised thanks to a strategically-placed patented relief pad system.

These half-finger gloves from the Louisville-based brand feature patented Dream Pad technology, designed by hand specialists to help offload pressure from the ulnar nerve when riding.

“This revolutionary pad creates a precisely engineered tunnel for your most delicate hand nerve. Even when taped properly, handlebars are unable to adapt to the intricacies of your hands and to the dozens of grips changes that occur during a ride,” says H&B.

Unlike traditional cycling gloves, these are said to adapt to your hand’s anatomy, rather than the handlebars you are gripping onto, for an “unmatched secure grip that’s solid enough to put you in full control, yet light enough to stay comfortable”.

The Bionic Cycling Gloves promise to help reduce hand numbness, tingling and fatigue so that riders can enjoy longer, more comfortable and relaxed rides.

Shock-absorbing pads also help to provide a more relaxed on your bars by dulling the road buzz.

The adjustable Velcro closure should provide a snug fit, while the Premium Cabretta leather palm promises to be durable and long-lasting. Inside the gloves, Terrycloth micro-pads are designed to keep your hands cool and dry, and breathability is achieved with web zones.

Price-wise, these are $44.99, which is around £33.

