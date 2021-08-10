Jenko.cc launches aero jersey for those with larger arms & shoulders

If you find that aero performance cycling jerseys never fit you, Jenko.cc believes it could be because they're usually designed for the physique of ultra-lean professional cyclists with narrower shoulders as well as skinny arms, and it aims to address this with its new Ultimate Jersey that's made to fit those with larger arms and shoulders.

Jenko.cc has launched its Kickstarter campaign with a £22,000 target to raise enough funds to go ahead with a first manufacturing run for its Ultimate Jersey which is said to accommodate riders ranging from average size through to muscular.

“The reality is that high-end cycling jerseys are designed from the same pattern to fit extremely lean athletes,” says Jenko.cc.

“This means that if you're built larger than a pro cyclist you've likely struggled to find a jersey that fits well across the arms and shoulders and isn't too big elsewhere.”

Jenko.cc says it has designed the jersey to be tight-fitting for ultimate performance, but as most of us aren't the same shape as pros, the jersey is more generous around the arms and shoulders, yet still tailored around the body for a racy and aerodynamic fit.

To dial in the fit further, based on tester feedback Jenco.cc is offering standard and short versions for its jerseys. This is designed to cater for different heights as well as for those who just prefer a jersey of a particular length.

Developing its own bespoke patterns with an independent studio in London, Jenco.cc promises that the fit of the jersey is unique and says that this is its core differentiator.

“There's little variation between brands, especially some of the smaller ones as you are getting the exact same shape jersey based on a manufacturer's standard pattern,” says Jenko.cc.

The Italian fabrics used are environmentally friendly, having been Bluesign and Oeko-tex approved.

“The fabric for the main body of the jersey is a sustainable, durable, lightweight, fabric with a high Lycra content and four-way stretch technology for unrivalled comfort and adherence to body contours,” says Jenko.cc.

The Ultimate jersey also features a chunky YKK Vislon zipper, three deep rear pockets for carrying tools and nutrition, as well as reflective piping on the bottom of the pockets for visibility in low light conditions.

There’s the choice between navy with coral, or charcoal and aqua.

Jenko.cc says it needs to raise £22,000 for its first manufacturing run and by pledging £80 you can get the Ultimate jersey at a 20% discount. Almost two grand has been pledged so far.

Delivery to customers is expected by October 2021 and you can back this project over here.

All the usual Kickstarter rules and regulations apply which can be found here.