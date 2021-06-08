MAAP gives excess fabrics new life in colourful limited edition OffCuts styles

MAAP has released a new multi-colourway edition of its Evade Pro Base Jersey as part of its new OffCuts Program that takes excess fabrics from previous production runs and gives them a new life in a creative, sustainable fashion.

The new MAAP OffCuts Program is the brand’s creative solution to prevent contributing to the growing number of textiles that end up in landfill each year.

MAAP says the new scheme was inspired by the 1980s shoe salespeople who would carry around a colourful amalgamation of all available colours rolled into one shoe.

More styles available in “extremely limited quantities” will be added to MAAP’s site.

As part of its commitment to sustainability practices, MAAP says this new programme marks the start of its initiative to reduce the amount of excess fabrics ending up in landfill.

The limited-edition Evade Pro Base Jersey features the following MAAP technologies as usual:

- Ultra-soft knitted Italian fabrics

- Dyed honeycomb mesh long sleeves

- Reflective print transfers on chest, back and sleeves

- Elastic hem with internal silicone logo print

- YKK Vislon Snap Lock Zip

- SPF 50+ sun protection factor

- Signature Pro fit

- Low profile collar

- Anti sag back pocket

- Fabrics sustainably manufactured with the Bluesign system.

- Elastic hem band OEKO-TEX certified

I have the long sleeve version of the women's Evade Pro Base Jersey on test, so more on how the standard version of this jersey performs coming soon...

The Multi Evade Pro Base Jersey is available now for ~£117 over here.

