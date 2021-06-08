Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
2021 MAAP OffCuts Evade Pro Base Jersey

MAAP gives excess fabrics new life in colourful limited edition OffCuts styles

The Evade Pro Base Jersey is the first style developed as part of MAAP’s new OffCuts sustainability programme
by Anna Marie Hughes
Tue, Jun 08, 2021 13:50
0

MAAP has released a new multi-colourway edition of its Evade Pro Base Jersey as part of its new OffCuts Program that takes excess fabrics from previous production runs and gives them a new life in a creative, sustainable fashion.

2021 MAAP OffCuts Evade Pro Base Jersey 1

The new MAAP OffCuts Program is the brand’s creative solution to prevent contributing to the growing number of textiles that end up in landfill each year.

MAAP says the new scheme was inspired by the 1980s shoe salespeople who would carry around a colourful amalgamation of all available colours rolled into one shoe.

2021 MAAP OffCuts Evade Pro Base Jersey 4

More styles available in “extremely limited quantities” will be added to MAAP’s site.

> Review: Maap Base Long Sleeve Jersey

As part of its commitment to sustainability practices, MAAP says this new programme marks the start of its initiative to reduce the amount of excess fabrics ending up in landfill.

2021 MAAP OffCuts Evade Pro Base Jersey 3

The limited-edition Evade Pro Base Jersey features the following MAAP technologies as usual:

- Ultra-soft knitted Italian fabrics
- Dyed honeycomb mesh long sleeves
- Reflective print transfers on chest, back and sleeves
- Elastic hem with internal silicone logo print
- YKK Vislon Snap Lock Zip
- SPF 50+ sun protection factor
- Signature Pro fit
- Low profile collar
- Anti sag back pocket
- Fabrics sustainably manufactured with the Bluesign system.
- Elastic hem band OEKO-TEX certified

I have the long sleeve version of the women's Evade Pro Base Jersey on test, so more on how the standard version of this jersey performs coming soon...

The Multi Evade Pro Base Jersey is available now for ~£117 over here.

maap.cc

2021 MAAP OffCuts
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments