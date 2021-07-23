Support road.cc

Le Col by Wiggins releases three new collections - if you like polka dots, you're in luck

The Arc, Planche and Pursuit collections get jazzy new designs located on the rear pockets
by Liam Cahill
UPDATED Fri, Jul 23, 2021 09:06

First Published Jul 23, 2021

3

Le Col has launched a new collection with Sir Bradley Wiggins, continuing the collaboration that has been going for a number of years. The new designs feature nods to the Polka Dot jersey, along with touches of the track where Wiggins had so much Olympic success.

As you might have noticed from his appearances on Eurosport’s coverage of the Tour de France,  Wiggins has an eye on the world of fashion and it appears that pocket patterns are the new place to position a pattern.

The collection is split across three designs - The Planche, Arc and Pursuit Collections - in Le Col’s Pro & Sport ranges along with an updated selection of Le Col by Wiggins Pro, Pro Lightweight, Sport, and Waist Shorts.

Planche

LeCol by Wiggins Planche 2 Credit CAuldPhoto

Featuring a polka dot pattern on the rear pockets, this jersey is mostly white, so you’ll want to save it for those lovely sunny summer rides. Gold lettering and the now customary embroidered Wiggins shoulder logo are the only other design highlights on this plain jersey.

Arc

LeCol by Wiggins Arc Credit CAuldPhoto

Like the Planche jersey, the Arc uses the rear pockets as the location for a print design. The design shows the Arc du Triumph with the circular route that the peloton now takes to turn at the top of the cobbled avenue.

Pursuit

Le Col by Wiggins Pursuit

Ever a track rider at heart, the Wiggins collection couldn’t avoid a nod to the boards. The design centres around a print inspired by the lines on a velodrome, mirrored diagonally. This print is repeated on the cuffs and the rear pockets.

The Arc and Planche collections include the Pro Aero Jersey, Sport II Jersey, Socks, Cap, and a T-Shirt, and the Pursuit collection includes a Pro Air Jersey, Sport Lightweight Jersey Socks, Cap, and a T-Shirt with all being available in men’s and women’s cuts.

“The Planche des Belles Filles is a modern-day monument of La Grande Boucle. Its eye-watering steep slopes set against a lush Vosges backdrop are fast becoming one of the race’s great sights. Who could ever forget that hot summer day in July 2012 when Sir Bradley and a handful of favourites glided away from the rest of the peloton? A ride that created a legend and Britain's first-ever Tour de France champion. Presented in a stunning white with a homage to the red polka dots of the mountains classification in Le Tour, the Le Col by Wiggins Planche collection makes an excellent addition to your kit drawer.”

Froome Planche des belle filles

Shame that Le Col has forgotten which rider glided away to win that stage. We can only wonder why.

Prices are £145 for the Pro Aero Jersey and £160 for the Pro Bib Shorts, £120 for the Pro Air Jersey and £160 for the Pro Lightweight Bib Shorts, £95 Sport II Jersey and £130 for the Sport Bib Shorts. The women’s Waist Shorts are £90. You can your hands on the new collection from today.

