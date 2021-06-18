La Passione launches gravel-dedicated Adventure Cargo Jersey

La Passione has launched its new high-performance Adventure Cargo jersey that’s equipped with specific features for gravel riding, such as additional easy-access pockets and abrasion-resistant fabrics.

The new Adventure Cargo Jersey has what La Passione calls a pro-cut fit. It is manufactured with a two-way stretch fabric that the brand promises is stain and abrasion-resistant.

Special inserts have also been included across the shoulders and back for added durability by avoiding wear and tear.

“The raglan sleeve improves ergonomics thanks to the special 'Adventure Grip' construction placed at the bottom of the sleeves and consisting of a raw cut stretch Lycra,” says La Passione. While the material used under the sleeve is said to help with breathability.

There’s extra storage space provided by two elasticated mesh side pockets so nutrition is “always-on-hand”. Instead of the traditional rear pockets, there are two larger ones on this jersey with a side opening for easy access.

Three colourways are available: black with green inserts, beige, and teal.

The Adventure Cargo Jersey costs £105.

This new jersey pairs with the brand’s Adventure Cargo shorts, made from the same bi-elastic fabric that is said to provide excellent muscle compression.

“Elasticated shoulder straps provide the highest level of comfort while you can carry all your essentials in the two mesh cargo pockets on the legs and back,” La Passione says.

An Elastic Interface pad is used that features a central foam insert that's designed to protect the ischial and perineal area and support the pelvic bone as you ride.

The Adventure Cargo Bib Shorts cost £115.

La Passione’s Adventure line also includes the Adventure Merino Jersey (£85), Adventure Tech T-Shirt (£64), Adventure Shorts (£95), Seamless Padded Inner Shorts (£40) as well as gloves (£38) and socks (£11).

uk.lapassione.cc