Komoot launches Live Tracking for added confidence when exploring

A new Live Tracking feature has been added to the Premium package of Komoot’s outdoor app for exploring and heading on adventures with added confidence.
Live Tracking allows users to share their location with friends and family whilst recording a Tour. Komoot promises the feature is easy-to-use and can be enabled or disabled with a simple flick of a switch.
The new safety feature is said to let users share their location in real-time from the road or trail, as well as extra safety insights such as the route they’re following, their expected time of arrival and phone battery level. Komoot says this information provides “real peace of mind” as friends and family can see how you’re doing and when they should expect you home.
“Cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts can explore with an added level of confidence, and share the peace of mind they experience with family and friends,” says Komoot.
For minimum phone battery consumption, the Live Tracking feature only sends high accuracy location updates when a user’s friends or family are watching.
Users can manage who can see their location by sending a link to anyone worldwide and are also able to make close friends into safety contacts for added convenience.
“Komoot then takes care of letting these folks know when they head outdoors and grants them automatic access to the user’s live location,” the brand explains.
This new feature is only available on Komoot’s subscription based Premium package, costing £59.99 a year. Other paid for features include personal collections, on-tour weather, sport-specific maps, multi-day planner and privileged pricing.
www.komoot.com
Is a shark's fin a different shape when it's not in use?
The HWC he wants people to read exists only in his head, based on dim memories from when he passed his test 30 years ago, seasoned with a huge...
you can stick two brakes on if you want, it's drilled for that. But it's good practice to start kids with a rear brake only - stops them doing the...
Did someone forget to copy/paste the rest of the sentence?
Yepp, scrotes usually have far less to lose from escalating incidents...and can often call on even more unpleasant folks who are more than happy to...
An LBS I no longer use lost my custom not to jargon, but because when I took my son's road bike in for a service they "diagnosed" a worn chain and...
So, did the Brooks Scape marketing manager take someone out for a socially distanced pub garden meal...?
Only at the bottom of the pedalstroke. At the top it's 5mm higher - 2.5mm extra crank length plus 2.5mm shim.
I have an Aldi bike stand from a few years ago, which looks very similar to the Songmics one. It does the job, my only criticism is that the clamp...