2021 J.Laverack J.ACK full bike

J.Laverack updates J.ACK titanium four-season bike with upgradable parts for concealing cables

Dynamo routing for front and rear lights can all now be hidden by carbon components
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Sep 02, 2021 10:27
Bespoke British bike brand J.Laverack has refined its J.ACK all-road titanium bike with upgraded parts including carbon components for concealing dynamo set-ups.

2021 J.Laverack J.ACK side

The J.ACK is J.Laverack’s four-season bike that’s made-to-measure and designed to be capable of riding over Britain’s roughest roads. It can accommodate 38mm without mudguards and 35mm with.

2021 J.Laverack J.ACK tyre

“With the J.Laverack R J.ACK it provides a nice balance between stiffness and compliance,” David Arthur said when he reviewed the bike back in 2018. “It has the necessary stiffness to ensure direct handling and responsiveness for energetic and pacy riding, yet is composed and compliant over the rough roads that are a regular feature around most of the UK.”

J.Laverack’s Streamline tapered head tube and threaded bottom bracket, which integrates the brake and gear cables inside the frame, is now included as an optional upgrade. This design protects the cables from water, mud and grit, while also giving the bike a clean finish.

2021 J.Laverack J.ACK front

For bikepackers and commuters, a carbon fork and seatpost designed by J.Laverack’s in-house components builder ÆRA Components, can be added to hide dynamo cables that power front and rear lights.

As with all the brand’s bespoke bikes, the J.ACK is made-to-measure following a bike fit to ensure the frame geometry meets the personal requirements for each rider. This bike fitting assessment takes place in J.Laverack’s studio in Oakham, Rutland.

“This Savile Row approach means all tube lengths and angles can be fine-tuned to maximise the performance and comfort of every individual cyclist,” says J.Laverack.

The bottom bracket is also now engraved with J.Laverack’s mantra, ‘The Freedom to Explore’.

You have the choice between a hand brushed, pavé or painted frame finish, and you can further personalise the frame with hand-finished graphics.

2021 J.Laverack J.ACK tyre 2

Practical options include discreet mounts for mudguards, a third bottle cage, pannier rack or top tube bag.

Bespoke and standard geometry frames are available from 44cm to 64cm.

Price wise, J.ACK framesets start at £2,775, while complete bikes begin at £4,145. You can book a test ride at jlaverack.co.uk

