Here’s why the Specialized Aethos non-race bike is being raced in the Tour de France

Asgreen wants some of this smooth and impressive riding quality for himself and Specialized says the lightweight Aethos frame has allowed the Danish pro to make the strategic components choices while staying at the UCI minimum for weight.
He is rolling on the 1,410g Roval Rapide CLX carbon clinchers he rode to win the Tour of Flanders earlier this year instead of the lightweight 1,250g Roval Alpinist CLX wheels.
“Since Kasper plans to climb at a steady tempo in the mountains, he won’t need the light weight and reactivity of the Alpinist CLX wheels, but instead has chosen the Rapides for the aero advantage on the flats and descents,” explains Specialized.
“With Kasper’s S-Works Aethos build, his drivetrain component selection will be similar to his Tarmac SL7. While the remaining components aid in a weight reduction, their main benefit is the added assurance that he will reduce the overall fatigue experienced during the longer stages with more difficult terrain,” adds Cameron Piper, Specialized’s Product Manager for Tarmac SL7 and Aethos.
6.0kg: that’s how little the S-Works Aethos Dura-Ace Di2 model can weigh with the lightest colourway and built with the lightest components: Roval Alpinist CLX wheels, the S-Works SL stem and S-Works Short and Shallow carbon handlebar.
To bring the complete build up to the UCI legal weight limit of 6.8kg, here’s the full spec breakdown of Asgreen’s mountain TDF bike:
