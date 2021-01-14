Here are the spring 2021 highlights from Chrome Industries

Chrome Industries has launched its 2021 spring collection, which includes a range of tough and durable tees, hoodies and bags for urban riders.

We're going to get the Storm 3.0 (£180) in for review because it looks like an interesting option for getting around town in wet weather. It's a three-layer stretch waterproof shell with zipped underarm vents and a hood that's compatible with a helmet. You get zipped front and rear cargo pockets.

The Merino Cobra 3.0 Hoodie (£170) is designed to be suitable for wearing all day, on and off the bike. It's a slim fitting athletic cut with a high collar, and comes with a three panel hood and thumb holes at the ends of the sleeves.

Made from a 50/50 merino wool and recycled polyester blend, this should be breathable and quick drying. We'll find out how well it works because we've requested one of these for review too.

Featuring a distinctive vertical logo on the sleeve is Chrome’s new Flying Lion capsule—a range of tees and hoodies for both men and women.

Available in black or heather grey, the Flying Lion Long Sleeve Tee (£45) is made from a durable cotton blend and comes with a ribbed neck and cuff.

In a matching colour palette is the Flying Lion Zip Hoodie (£70), which has a two way zip and kanga pocket for keeping your hands warm.

The Brooklyn Cap (£25) is Chrome’s version of the iconic Brooklyn Cycle Team Cap with a reflective Brooklyn Logo, along with reflective stripes.

Let’s head over to bags. The Urban EX Handlebar Bag 2.0 (£80) has a rolltop closure for expandability and is said to be 100% waterproof. It is designed to carry your phone, snacks packable jacket, or small camera and is padded on the inside so these items stay safe and secure.

Then there’s the Barrage Freight (£200) which is said to be “mission ready” with its 34 to 38 litre capacity. It has a 100% welded waterproof liner and abrasion resistant coated nylon shell, as well as an adjustable external 5-point cargo net system—useful for carrying your cycling shoes.

