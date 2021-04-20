Gore Wear launches new women’s performance clothing aimed at comfort and durability

Gore Wear has released a new women’s collection for long-distance riding and all body shapes, designed in close collaboration with the GRL PCK women’s cycling team. There’s new bib shorts, jerseys, jackets and vests…

After providing the GRL PCK with prototypes to test not just for one ride but for repeated use over several months, Gore Wear says it asked the women for detailed, honest feedback.

“We adjusted to fit the athletes’ needs, let them test new prototypes and repeated the process until they were satisfied we had met their needs for comfort and durability,” says Gore.

C7 Women’s Long Distance Bib Shorts + £199

Made from abrasion-resistant 4-way stretch fabric, these bib shorts are said to be race-ready and offer optimum support on long rides.

“Thanks to the 3D construction, the padding under the sit bones is thicker than at the front of the pelvis, so the material does not bunch up uncomfortably,” says Gore.

Gore promises sweat is wicked away by the quick-drying fabric, while silicone strips on the inside of the hem should provide a secure fit without restricting movement.

“This is a game-changer. Comfortable, matt black, and the absolute best padding with super material construction. The compression is finally right. This bib is for sure my favourite piece of kit,” says Amélie Graef of GRL PCK.

Chase Women’s Jersey £129.99

The Chase Jersey is designed for high-speed riding. There are long sleeves (long for short sleeves, that is!) and an extended back in this competition-oriented performance cut.

Optimised seams in the chest area promise plenty of comfort, while the mesh fabric is said to guarantee breathability.

“The fabric is super light, breathable, and riding up climbs is easier. It's a really good summer jersey," says Amélie Graef of GRL PCK.

Ambient Women’s Jacket £149.99

The ultra-light jacket is made almost entirely of Gore-Tex Infinium and Gore Windstopper fabrics.

“A stretch insert on the back provides the necessary freedom of movement on the bike,” says Gore.

With an “extremely small pack size” claimed, Gore says it can be stowed in any back pocket, making it an ideal companion for taking along on every ride.

“When it comes to jackets, I really value protection from rain and wind, a tight fit with room for layers, and easy storage," says Amélie Graef of GRL PCK.

It is also available as a vest/gilet for £99.99.

www.gorewear.com